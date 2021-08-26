'Let's get some facts out there': Defence Secretary takes swipe at Pen Farthing

Ben Wallace appeared to criticise Nowzad in a series of tweets. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The defence secretary appears to have taken a swipe at Pen Farthing as he tries to leave Afghanistan with his animal charity.

In a series of angry tweets, Ben Wallace said he had not blocked a flight for the Nowzad shelter's staff and animals and insisted "the priority will be people not pets".

Mr Farthing, who founded Nowzad in Kabul after his service in the British military, has been campaigning to get his staff, 140 dogs and 60 cats out of the country after the Taliban took over.

His staff and dependents have all been granted visas but the evacuation of the animals was contentious, with the Government insisting animals wait as Britain prioritises people.

It was announced on Tuesday that a privately chartered plane, funded through donations, was on standby to fly to Kabul to rescue Nowzad. Mr Farthing told Sky News the Ministry of Defence had blocked a charter flight on August 24.

Let’s get some facts out there: 1. No one , at any stage has blocked a flight. This is a total myth and is being peddled around as if that is why the pet evacuation hasn’t taken place. 2. I never said I would not facilitate. I said no one would get to queue jump. — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) August 26, 2021

Mr Wallace previously claimed a chartered plane would just "block the airfield" as the thousands of people processed by international forces would get priority over a flight of animals.

In new tweets on Thursday afternoon, he wrote: "Let's get some facts out there: 1. No one, at any stage has blocked a flight. This is a total myth and is being peddled around as if that is why the pet evacuation hasn’t taken place. 2. I never said I would not facilitate. I said no one would get to queue jump.

"The issue, as those desperate people waiting outside the gates know too well, has always been getting processed through the entrances. It can take over 24hrs. There is no point turning up with a plane until the passengers / pets are airside."

In recent tweets, Mr Farthing said he was trying to get to the airport but appeared to have been blocked, and he asked the Taliban over Twitter to ensure the Nowzad convoy near Kabul airport could get through safely.

Mr Wallace said: "So can people now please let my civil servants and military get on with dealing with one of the most dangerous and challenging evacuations for a generation.

"As professionals they will do their best for all those eligible and with my full support."

Nowzad was contacted for comment.