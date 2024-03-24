Liam Gallagher 'on the downwards slide' as ex-Oasis star reveals serious health woes and gives up party lifestyle

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Liam Gallagher has said he is "on the downwards slide" as he revealed his serious health problems and said he had given up his former hard-living ways.

The former Oasis frontman said that he has arthritis that has "mashed up" his bones, as well as suffering from the skin condition psoriasis.

Gallagher, 51, had a hip operation last year that forced him to cut back on his jogging.

It comes after he revealed in 2017 that he was suffering from Hashimoto's disease, an auto-immune condition that affects the thyroid - and has had an impact on his singing.

Gallagher told the Sun: "I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up.

Liam Gallagher performing at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on the 13th March 2024. Picture: Alamy

"I can’t sleep at night for the pain. Tossing and turning. So I’m on herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life.

"One of them, seven hours out, no pain."

Gallagher said his psoriasis had caused him to have some strange experiences.

“I remember meeting someone, some very strange kid, who came up to me and thought I had cocaine in my hair," he said.

“I’ve got psoriasis, so I had obviously been scratching it during the day and there were little white bits and s***. They were taking it out of my hair and putting it on their gums and putting it up their f****** nose!"

Gallagher, who in his younger days was well known for his party lifestyle, said he is now on a "health trip".

"You’ve got to undo all the bad work you’ve done through f****** getting off your head and all that," he said.

"It’s time to undo it all now and get back to reality.

"All that stuff that you thought was cool in the early days . . . it’s time to get healthy."

Gallagher went on: "As you get older, life is precious, do you know what I mean? When you are younger you don’t care.

“But as you get older, you’re getting closer to wherever you’re meant to be going.”

“I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though. But we’re all going to die, aren’t we?"

Oasis split up in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Oasis split up 15 years ago after a series of rows between Gallagher and his brother Noel, culminating in a major spat in 2009.

Liam said there was "nothing new to report" on his relationship with Noel. "He’s still not as cool as me."

Gallagher formed the band Beady Eye in the years afterwards and is now on tour with the former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.