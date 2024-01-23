Noel Gallagher 'wants to cycle past ex-wife's mansion shouting that she didn't take his bike from him' in £20m divorce

Noel Gallagher has split with Sarah MacDonald. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Noel Gallagher has spoken about his new life as a single man - and revealed he wants to ride a bike past his ex-wife's house and shout: "You didn't take this from me!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Oasis star is reported to have paid Sara MacDonald £20m and handed her their £8m mansion as part of the split.

His 12-year marriage to the publicist broke down during the Covid pandemic.

"I can get on the bike and go up to King's Cross, and go down to the canal," he told Matt Morgan's podcast of his post-split lifestyle in London.

"And get on the canal outside my wonderful ex-wife's house and give her a little wave, and go, 'You didn't take this from me!'"

He has been spending up to four nights a week living at Claridge's hotel, where rooms go for £2,500 a night.

Read more: Oasis feud over? Gallagher brothers ‘closer than they have been in years’ after Noel's split from wife Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher and Sarah MacDonald have gone their separate ways. Picture: Getty

The hotel was a stop gap until his Maida Vale flat was renovated.

The 56-year-old described London's pace as "f***ing great at the minute, I'm loving it".

Oasis fans have held on to hope that Gallagher's split could even lead to a reunion with Liam after years of feuding.

Sources have said the pair's relationship has improved a bit, with Liam having failed to get on well with MacDonald.

One said: "It made Liam and Noel confront some of the issues that they were constantly clashing over, rather than blaming somebody else.

“The pair of them are now closer than they have been for years. I wouldn’t rule out some kind of announcement that Liam and Noel are ready to perform together again after that.

There is already loose talk about a possible Oasis stadium tour in 2025."

They went separate ways after Oasis broke up in 2009.

Gallagher was married to MacDonald for 12 years and the couple had two sons - Donovan, 16, and Sonny, 14.