Oasis feud over? Gallagher brothers ‘closer than they have been in years’ after Noel's split from wife Sara MacDonald

24 December 2023, 08:53 | Updated: 24 December 2023, 08:59

Noel's split from his wife has reportedly improved the brothers' relationship.
Noel's split from his wife has reportedly improved the brothers' relationship. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Oasis brothers are the ‘closest they’ve been in years’ after Noel’s split from wife Sara MacDonald, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher’s split from Sara MacDonald had an “instant impact” on the relationship with his brother Liam after years of tension between the pair, sources have claimed.

He officially settled his divorce with MacDonald in November after 22 years together and 12 years of marriage.

Now reports of their improved relationship has led to new rumours about the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

Noel’s, 56, marriage to MacDonald, 52, was reportedly a source of tension between the brothers, as Liam, 51, and MacDonald were often at loggerheads.

“Liam did not have the best relationship with Sara,” a source told the MailOnline.

“There were many reasons for the bitter feud that erupted between Noel and Liam after Oasis split up.”

But Liam and Sara often blamed each other for things which contributed to the split, the source added.

They source said of the divorce: “It made Liam and Noel confront some of the issues that they were constantly clashing over, rather than blaming somebody else.

Read more: Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies aged 65 after Texas car crash, as bandmates pay tribute

Read more: 'Woke' reboot of Little Britain in the works after Matt Lucas and David Walliams apologise for show's offensive humour

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald finalised their divorce last month.
Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald finalised their divorce last month. Picture: Getty

“The pair of them are now closer than they have been for years. I wouldn’t rule out some kind of announcement that Liam and Noel are ready to perform together again after that. There is already loose talk about a possible Oasis stadium tour in 2025.”

Noel shares two children with ex-wife MacDonald, Donovan, 16, and Sonny, 13.

Oasis split up in 2009 after a major rift between Noel and Liam.

The pair have been vocal about their feud in the years since, taking jabs at each other in interviews and on social media.

Whispers of a reunion have cropped up more frequently in recent years as Liam has been vocal about wanting to get the band back together on social media platforms - although nothing has ever materialised.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 18, killed and three injured in three-vehicle crash in Northumberland

Bethlehem

Bethlehem ‘without Christmas trees, without lights’ due to Israel-Hamas war

Police hold press conference

Man killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at Florida shopping mall

Travel disruptions are expected in the final Christmas rush.

Motorists told to ‘drive carefully’ in final Christmas travel rush, as 70mph winds to batter Brits amid 'lengthy jams'

Air strike in Rafah

Israeli soldiers killed in weekend of brutal warfare

A Dixie Chicks founding member has died.

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies aged 65 after Texas car crash, as bandmates pay tribute

Germany Christmas Security

Christmas Eve worshippers to face security screening at Cologne cathedral

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has warned that the UK will be tough on Iran as it seeks to tackle the state's malign influence on geopolitics.

Cameron gets tough on Iran as he vows to tackle 'malign influence' of Islamic dictatorship

Cleverly told female guests at the reception that "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported.

Home Secretary 'made date-rape joke about wife' just hours after announcing new anti-spiking law

Israel Palestinians

More than 90 Palestinians killed as Israeli strikes hit two homes

A butcher has shut up shop days before Christmas leaving customers out of pocket as they race to save their festive dinners.

Butcher shop leaves customers hundreds of pounds out of pocket after sudden closure days before Christmas

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy installation was removed in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Man arrested after anti-war Banksy piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed

Christmas Day could be the hottest on record as forecasters dash hopes for snow anywhere but in the Scottish highlands.

Christmas Day 'could be hottest on record' as only Scottish highlands to see snow

Czech Shooting

Czech Republic comes to a standstill to mourn victims of Prague shooting

Brits have been warned of travel disruptions due to the weather.

Travel mayhem hits roads, rail and ports as 70mph winds forecast while shoppers make ‘last-minute Christmas dash’

The Archers actor Ian Pepperell has died aged 53.

The Archers and EastEnders actor Ian Pepperell dies aged 53

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vatican Benedict XVI

Collection of homilies by late Pope Benedict XVI to be published

Christmas cards could arrive as late as February.

Late Christmas? Christmas cards could arrive 'as late as February' after 'prioritisation of parcels over letters'
India Kashmir Violence

Anger in remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir as three die in army custody

A council leader has asked for the art work to be returned.

Council would ‘like Banksy artwork back’ after anti-war piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed
Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike ‘kills 76 from one family’ as offensive expands in southern Gaza

All the supermarket opening times this Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2023: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

Alex Batty says he taught himself after leaving school.

Alex Batty says he educated himself by ‘reading Harry Potter 20 times’ during six years without school
Nearly 14 million are expected to drive home this weekend.

Jingle Hell: Christmas travel mayhem enters third day as drivers told to brace for road closures and stormy weather
Spending over Christmas can be stressful

Six tips to stay on top of your spending over Christmas - we’re still in a cost of living crisis
Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to help send scrapped cars to Ukraine.

Sadiq Khan calls on government for help to send cars from Ulez scrappage scheme to ‘provide vital support to Ukraine’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'
Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit