Oasis feud over? Gallagher brothers ‘closer than they have been in years’ after Noel's split from wife Sara MacDonald

Noel's split from his wife has reportedly improved the brothers' relationship. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Oasis brothers are the ‘closest they’ve been in years’ after Noel’s split from wife Sara MacDonald, according to reports.

Noel Gallagher’s split from Sara MacDonald had an “instant impact” on the relationship with his brother Liam after years of tension between the pair, sources have claimed.

He officially settled his divorce with MacDonald in November after 22 years together and 12 years of marriage.

Now reports of their improved relationship has led to new rumours about the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

Noel’s, 56, marriage to MacDonald, 52, was reportedly a source of tension between the brothers, as Liam, 51, and MacDonald were often at loggerheads.

“Liam did not have the best relationship with Sara,” a source told the MailOnline.

“There were many reasons for the bitter feud that erupted between Noel and Liam after Oasis split up.”

But Liam and Sara often blamed each other for things which contributed to the split, the source added.

They source said of the divorce: “It made Liam and Noel confront some of the issues that they were constantly clashing over, rather than blaming somebody else.

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald finalised their divorce last month. Picture: Getty

“The pair of them are now closer than they have been for years. I wouldn’t rule out some kind of announcement that Liam and Noel are ready to perform together again after that. There is already loose talk about a possible Oasis stadium tour in 2025.”

Noel shares two children with ex-wife MacDonald, Donovan, 16, and Sonny, 13.

Oasis split up in 2009 after a major rift between Noel and Liam.

The pair have been vocal about their feud in the years since, taking jabs at each other in interviews and on social media.

Whispers of a reunion have cropped up more frequently in recent years as Liam has been vocal about wanting to get the band back together on social media platforms - although nothing has ever materialised.