‘Woke' reboot of Little Britain in the works after Matt Lucas and David Walliams apologise for show’s offensive humour

21 December 2023, 09:42

Little Britain is set to make a comeback with a makeover.
Little Britain is set to make a comeback with a makeover. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Matt Lucas and David Walliams have confirmed a Little Britain reboot is on its way - but the show will return with a ‘different’ look to the original.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Britain which ran from 2003 until 2006, showed the lives of multiple characters living in Britain.

But the show has faced a torrent of backlash in recent years for its use of offensive humour - including the use of blackface, racial stereotyping and more.

Lucas, 49, and Walliams, 52, both issued apologies in 2020 for their use of blackface in the show.

Now Lucas has confirmed a reboot on the way but this time around the comedy duo are planning to ‘diversify’ the talent included in the production process.

The show is set to have a very different look and is likely to wave goodbye to some of its problematic characters.

“The show will be different in many ways,” Lucas told The Sun.

“We are talking about how we can have diverse talent on screen and in the writers' room and conceive it as something which is just not about me and David playing absolutely everyone.

“That is something we should have done but didn't do back then”.

Read more: Man exonerated after wrongfully spending 48 years in prison for murder is living off handouts after cancer diagnosis

Read more: Christmas getaway chaos as 'do not travel' alert issued amid 80mph Storm Pia gusts

A Little Britain reboot is in the works.
A Little Britain reboot is in the works. Picture: Getty

Little Britain was initially taken off streaming platforms in the wake of the backlash but was later restored to screens in 2022 with scenes depicting blackface cut from the episodes.

The show now runs online with content warnings at the start.

Lucas said he “respects” everyone’s opinion but acknowledged that times have changed.

He said: “Because some people are upset about what we do, or what we have done, out of respect to those people I don’t talk about it publicly because I don’t want to cause further upset to people who were upset.

“I totally accept there are different opinions.

“I accept people feel very differently from others and I respect everyone’s opinion from wherever they come from on this subject. I see things differently now to how we did.

“Things have changed and I respect that.”

All three seasons of the show are set to return to the TV this Christmas to mark its 20-year anniversary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Australia Red Sea Attacks

Australia to send military personnel to help protect Red Sea shipping

Albania Opposition

Albania’s parliament lifts legal immunity of former prime minister

Migration Indonesia Rohingya

More boats carrying Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh approach Indonesia

Furious fans protested the super league

Return of the European Super League? Fifa and Uefa should not have blocked hated plans, EU court says

India Opposition Protest

India’s opposition politicians protest against their suspension from parliament

South Korea Japan

South Korean court orders two Japanese firms to compensate wartime workers

Caroline Duddridge charges her family for Christmas Dinner

Gran who charges her family for Christmas dinner raises prices this year

Britain is betting battered by effects from Storm Pia

Christmas getaway chaos as 'do not travel' alert issued amid 80mph Storm Pia gusts

Australia Wildfire

Homes destroyed by wildfire burning out of control in Australia

Bullets in Diaper

Passenger ‘hid bullets in nappy’ at airport in New York

Glynn Simmons was exonerated this week

Man exonerated after wrongfully spending 48 years in prison for murder is living off handouts after cancer diagnosis

China Philippines

China keeps up military pressure on Philippines as territorial tensions grow

British Sign Language is set to be introduced from 2025.

‘It will break down barriers and open doors’: British Sign Language to be introduced as GCSE in England from 2025

Exclusive
Andrea was injured alongside her friend in a crash in St Lucia

Brit holidaymaker blasts insurer AXA’s ‘shambolic’ response after suffering multiple injuries in horror St Lucia crash

Exclusive
Ambulance crews in England have been unable to attend more than 1 in 6 999 call-outs due to delays in handing over patients to A&E

Ambulances unable to attend 1 in 6 call-outs due to handover delays - with crews spending 'entire shifts' outside A&E

Exclusive
The families told LBC they will never stop fighting for justice

The families still fighting for justice 35 years on from Lockerbie bombing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior doctors' strikes could put more than 300,000 patients at risk of surgery and appointment cancellations.

Over 300,000 operations and appointments at risk of cancellation during junior doctors’ strikes over festive period
North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again threatens use of nuclear weapons

The cost of a five-year fixed-term mortgage has dropped below 4 per cent

Mortgage relief for millions after inflation drop as buoyant Jeremy Hunt declares 'economy back on track'
Brits are opting for cheaper supermarkets and fewer presents

Brits switch to cheaper supermarkets and buy fewer presents in cost of living Christmas crisis
The Lib Dem's Sarah Olney has slammed the Government for its 'failure' to tackle the cost-of-living crisis

Britain can no longer afford another Christmas under this Tory government, writes Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney
It's going to be a snowy start to the year...

Exact day snow will fall in January as Brits in for New Year cold snap

Esther Ghey said her daughter's murder will haunt her forever

'My daughter's murder will haunt me forever': Brianna Ghey's mum pays heartbreaking tribute to 'fearless' trans teenager
Charles Hanson

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson 'charged with assault and coercive behaviour' following domestic abuse probe
The cost of a five-year fixed-term mortgage has dropped below 4 per cent for the first time in months

Boost for millions of homeowners as mortgage rates fall below four per cent following big drop in inflation
Venezuela Prisoner Deal

US releases ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit