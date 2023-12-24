Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies aged 65 after Texas car crash, as bandmates pay tribute

A Dixie Chicks founding member has died. Picture: Getty/X

By Jenny Medlicott

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks, has died aged 65 after a car crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Lynch died on Friday after two vehicles were involved in a crash near El Paso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynch was one of the founding members of the US country band, set up in Texas in 1989.

She featured on their first three albums as a singer and bassist before departing the group in the mid-1990s.

The group - who renamed as The Chicks following criticism that ‘Dixie’ had connotations associated with American slavery - say they're "shocked and saddened" by the death of their former bandmate.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday, The Chicks wrote: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks.

"We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.

"Laura was a bright light...her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band.

"Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.

"Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time. - Emily, Martie & Natalie."

The US band was originally founded as The Dixie Chicks by Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer, Lynch and Robin Lynn Macy.

Macy later left the group and Lynch was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Before Lynch left, the band released three albums together - their 1990 debut Thank Heavens For Dale Evans, 1992's Little Ol' Cowgirl and 1993's Shouldn't A Told You That.

The group got its commercial breakthrough in 1998 with their fourth album Wide Open Spaces, with Maines leading the vocals.