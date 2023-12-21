Cameron Diaz wants to normalise couples sleeping in separate bedrooms - or even houses

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz wants couples to normalise sleeping apart - or living separately all together.

Speaking on the podcast Lipstick on the Rim, one of the presenters said: "I like to have my own space."

Responding to those comments, Diaz said: “I have my house, you have yours.

“We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room," she continued.

"You go sleep in your room. I’m fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Dubbed as a 'sleep divorce', the practice has been growing in popularity in recent years.

It usually involves having three bedrooms - one for each partner and one for a couple to sleep in when they fancy.

According to the Sleep Foundation's 2023 survey of 1,250 adults in the United States, around 1.4% of respondents had slept separate from partners for one year or more.

Some 53%, meanwhile, said it had improved their sleep quality.