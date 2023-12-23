The Archers and EastEnders actor Ian Pepperell dies aged 53

23 December 2023, 14:55

The Archers actor Ian Pepperell has died aged 53.
The Archers actor Ian Pepperell has died aged 53. Picture: PA

By Jenny Medlicott

Ian Pepperell who played Roy Tucker in the long-running soap has died aged 53, it has been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The star, who was most famous for his role in The Archers but also briefly featured in Eastenders, died on Friday following a long illness.

Pepperell also ran a pub called The Star Inn in the town of Ringwood with his wife Nikki in recent years.

In a post shared to Facebook on Friday, she wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell you all, that Ian - left this world today - in peace, his way. As I, and all of the closest to him knew he would.

"To die, To sleep, To sleep, perchance to dream, ay, there's the rub.”

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, hailed Pepperell’s “brilliance”, as he paid tribute to the actor.

He said: "Ian was the perfect Archers actor - he loved being part of an ensemble, relished the camaraderie and gossip of the Green Room, and had a seemingly effortlessly fine-tuned vocal technique.

Read more: Late Christmas? Christmas cards could arrive 'as late as February' after 'prioritisation of parcels over letters'

Read more: Alex Batty says he educated himself by ‘reading Harry Potter 20 times’ during six years without school

"Like all the very best radio actors he could think on his feet and change the way he played a scene in the blink of an eye.

"Thanks to Ian's brilliance, he created in Roy a character who managed to face in two directions simultaneously in almost every scene he played.

"He captured Roy as both genial and anxious, funny and sad, easy-going and permanently stressed - a man who could hold down with ease a top job, yet who always carried with him Hamlet's sense of failure.

“It all made perfect sense because of Ian's uncanny and laser-guided ability to find humour in the emotional scenes, and find pathos in the comedy that he always played so unerringly well.

"Ian had a lot more gas in the tank and was desperate to return to Ambridge once his health permitted.

“It is tragic that he died in his prime, we will miss him dearly and our hearts go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew him. Ambridge loved Roy - The Archers and our millions of listeners loved Ian's Roy Tucker."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits have been warned of travel disruptions due to the weather.

Travel mayhem hits roads, rail and ports as 70mph winds forecast while shoppers make ‘last-minute Christmas dash’

Israel Palestinians

More than 90 Palestinians killed as Israeli strikes hit two homes

Vatican Benedict XVI

Collection of homilies by late Pope Benedict XVI to be published

Christmas cards could arrive as late as February.

Late Christmas? Christmas cards could arrive 'as late as February' after 'prioritisation of parcels over letters'

India Kashmir Violence

Anger in remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir as three die in army custody

Czech Shooting

Czech Republic comes to a standstill to mourn victims of Prague shooting

A council leader has asked for the art work to be returned.

Council would ‘like Banksy artwork back’ after anti-war piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed
Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike ‘kills 76 from one family’ as offensive expands in southern Gaza

All the supermarket opening times this Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2023: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

Alex Batty says he taught himself after leaving school.

Alex Batty says he educated himself by ‘reading Harry Potter 20 times’ during six years without school

Nearly 14 million are expected to drive home this weekend.

Jingle Hell: Christmas travel mayhem enters third day as drivers told to brace for road closures and stormy weather

Spending over Christmas can be stressful

Six tips to stay on top of your spending over Christmas - we’re still in a cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to help send scrapped cars to Ukraine.

Sadiq Khan calls on government for help to send cars from Ulez scrappage scheme to ‘provide vital support to Ukraine’

French soldiers in Niger

France completes military withdrawal from Niger

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Protesters at the mural of Manuel Ellis after the verdict of the trial was read

US jury clears police officers in death of black man Manuel Ellis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cocaine usage is the second highest in the world in the UK

UK has second highest rate of cocaine use in the world, figures show

The US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court says it will not intervene yet to rule on Trump prosecution

The changes to migration salaries will come in two phases

Migrants will have to meet new £38,700 salary threshold but not until 2025, Sunak says, after backlash from Tory right
The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Israeli troops walk in the Gaza Strip

Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000 as Israel expands ground war against Hamas

The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Charles Street in Skellow, Doncaster

XL Bully seized and two people arrested after puppy mauled to death in South Yorkshire

The US and Russia abstained on the vote

UN Security Council votes to increase aid into Gaza - but doesn't call for immediateUN Security Council votes to increase aid into Gaza - but doesn't call for immediate ceasefire
The rating has been downgraded from five to one

Manchester United slapped with 1/5 food hygiene rating after serving corporate guests 'raw chicken'
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan lose bid to return to UK after mum suffers heart attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'
Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit