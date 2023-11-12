'Mamma Mia!': Escaped circus lion prowls streets of town near Rome, leaving locals terrified amid lockdown alert

12 November 2023, 07:27 | Updated: 12 November 2023, 07:29

A circus lion escaped in the Italian town.
A circus lion escaped in the Italian town. Picture: Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the shocking moment an escaped circus lion was seen prowling the streets of a town near Rome.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A local shared footage of the lion, named Kimba, walking down the deserted streets of Ladispoli - home to around 40,000 people.

The town was placed on lockdown alert, while Mayor Alessandro Grando warned residents to stay indoors until the big cat was sedated and captured.

One social media user who captured a video of the lion was heard saying “mamma mia” as it prowled the town’s streets.

Kimba initially resisted attempts to sedate him but was captured on Saturday evening, the Mayor confirmed.

It took authorities around seven hours to capture the lion and he had to be sedated twice, according to local media.

Kimba was first sedated around 3pm, outlet Corriere della Sera added, but got away multiple times.

He was finally captured at around 10pm.

Read more: Gang who smuggled £1.59 billion worth of cocaine into UK using frozen chicken boxes jailed in exposed drug ring

Read more: ‘I won’t let it define me’: Jonnie Irwin defies doctors' prognosis as he plans 50th birthday amid terminal cancer battle

Mr Grando said in a Facebook post: “The lion was sedated and captured.

Now it will be taken over by the circus staff.

“Thank you State Police, Carabinieri, Firefighters, Local and Provincial Police, ASL and all the volunteers who served during these hours of great learning.

“I hope this episode can stir some consciences, and that we can finally put an end to animal exploitation in circuses.”

Mr Grando, who was hit by complaints from locals over the incident, said while he did not grant the circus permission to set up in the town, he could not block it either.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke from air strike

Air strikes pound Gaza City as Israeli ground forces battle Hamas near hospital

Woman gets water

Parched French territory sees diseases rebound as water rationed

King Charles will lead Sunday's service after the violence of Armistice Day.

King Charles to lead 10,000 in Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph after over 120 arrested in Armistice Day violence

Hawaii wildfire

Hawaii wildfire destroys parts of rainforest home to fragile species

Diwali celebrations

Indians set world record celebrating Diwali

Rishi Sunak is facing renewed calls to sack Suella Braverman with Sir Keir Starmer accusing the Home Secretary of sewing "hatred and distrust".

Sunak faces new calls to sack Braverman as Starmer blames Home Sec for far-right violence

King Charles looked emotional as he unveiled statues of his parents Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

Emotional King unveils statues of late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Festival of Remembrance concert

Israel Palestinians Netanyahu Blame Game

Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as battle continues with ‘full force’

The PM condemned violence this morning near the Cenotaph

PM and Met slam chaotic Armistice Day which saw more than 100 arrests and nine police officers hurt

The PM condemned violence this morning near the Cenotaph

PM condemns 'EDL thugs and Hamas sympathisers' after more than 126 arrested after Cenotaph clashes

Biden

Veterans are ‘steel spine of this nation’, says Biden

Violent clashes have erupted between police and counter-protesters

Violent clashes erupt between counter-protesters and police as 300,000 Palestine activists march through London

Trump Capitol Riot

Donald Trump wants his federal election interference trial televised

Israel Palestinians

Gaza hospital runs out of fuel as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas

Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death in Croydon in September, has been buried after being carried to her funeral by a white carriage drawn by horses wearing pink plumes.

Elianne Andam, 15, laid to rest after being carried to funeral by pink-plumed horses for teen stabbed in Croydon

82 counter-protesters have been arrested, the Met has said

Met police make 92 arrests as counter-protesters try to reach Palestine march after clash with officers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Houseboats fire

Three die after houseboats catch fire on Indian lake popular with tourists

Bishop Joseph Strickland

Pope removes leading US conservative bishop from office

Police have said the fake audio is not a crime.

Deepfake audio of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day 'not a criminal offence', Met says
Pavel Butorin and Alsu Kurmacheva

Husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for her immediate release

Mourning relatives

Growing concern over Israel’s tactics in Gaza as civilian casualties rise

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces target Ukrainian capital in overnight bombardment

A fight has broken among counter-protesters near the Cenotaph ahead of today's pro-Palestine march.

Counter-protesters chant ‘England 'til I die' as they clash with police near Cenotaph ahead of pro-Palestine protest
Mario Banozic

Croatia’s defence minister badly injured in fatal car crash

A funeral for Elianne Andam is to be held on Saturday.

‘We’re broken’: Family of Elianne Andam, 15, murdered in Croydon say lives 'not the same' ahead of schoolgirl's funeral
Counter-protesters have clashed with the police all day

Remembrance Day protest violence as it happened: More than 100 arrested after violent clashes with police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit