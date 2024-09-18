Live

LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'

People gather at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

At least nine people are dead and more than 2,700 have been injured after pagers exploded in Lebanon, amid reports the devices were modified by Israel 'at production level'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hezbollah has vowed retaliation after nine people were killed and nearly thousands injured when pagers belonging to Militant group exploded in Lebanon.

Israel is now being blamed for the fatal attack, with reports suggesting the devices belonged to members of Hezbollah were modified "at a production level".

A senior security source in Lebanon has now told Reuters that Israel's Mossad spy agency were responsible for the attack, planting a small amount of explosives inside thousands of pagers during production.

The Israeli military has yet to comment.

The militant group had ordered 5,000 beepers "made in Europe" under a new licence from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo, several sources told Reuters.

A second security source told the news organisation that up to three grammes of explosives were hidden in the new pagers that went "undetected" by Hezbollah for months.

It comes amid reports the devices were manufactured in Europe, according to the Taiwanese company.

Lebanon’s health minister, Firass Abiad, said the explosions killed a 10-year-old girl and critically injured 200.

