LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'
18 September 2024, 07:29 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 07:33
At least nine people are dead and more than 2,700 have been injured after pagers exploded in Lebanon, amid reports the devices were modified by Israel 'at production level'.
Hezbollah has vowed retaliation after nine people were killed and nearly thousands injured when pagers belonging to Militant group exploded in Lebanon.
Israel is now being blamed for the fatal attack, with reports suggesting the devices belonged to members of Hezbollah were modified "at a production level".
A senior security source in Lebanon has now told Reuters that Israel's Mossad spy agency were responsible for the attack, planting a small amount of explosives inside thousands of pagers during production.
The Israeli military has yet to comment.
The militant group had ordered 5,000 beepers "made in Europe" under a new licence from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo, several sources told Reuters.
A second security source told the news organisation that up to three grammes of explosives were hidden in the new pagers that went "undetected" by Hezbollah for months.
It comes amid reports the devices were manufactured in Europe, according to the Taiwanese company.
Lebanon’s health minister, Firass Abiad, said the explosions killed a 10-year-old girl and critically injured 200.
Pagers that exploded were a new brand, Hezbollah official says
They stopped using mobile phones due to fears they could be tracked by Israeli intelligence.
The hundreds of pagers that exploded on Tuesday in Lebanon and Syria had apparently been acquired by the militant group Hezbollah after the group’s leader ordered members in February to stop using mobile phones, warning they could be tracked by Israeli intelligence.
Hezbollah chief to make speech on Thursday
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will give a speech on Thursday, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
UN to demand end to Israel's 'unlawful presence' in Gaza and West Bank\
The UN General Assembly will vote on Wednesday on a Palestinian resolution demanding that Israel end its "unlawful presence" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year, withdraw its military forces and evacuate all settlers.
If adopted, the resolution would not be legally binding, but the extent of its support would reflect world opinion.
Explosive pagers: What is happening in Lebanon?
At least nine people are dead and more than 2,700 have been injured after pagers exploded in Lebanon, amid reports the devices were modified by Israel 'at production level'.
