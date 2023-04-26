'A loving husband and soulmate': London marathon runner dies 'out of the blue' while travelling home from race

26 April 2023, 14:03 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 14:14

Stephen Shanks, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after completing the London Marathon.
Stephen Shanks, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after completing the London Marathon. Picture: Facebook/Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

A 45-year-old man who regularly ran marathons died suddenly while travelling home from the London event last weekend.

Steve Shanks, an avid runner died age 45 on the weekend as he travelled home from the London Marathon, just hours after completing the race in under three hours.

The runner's death was announced in a statement by the event organisers, which read: “Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon.

“Steve, who was 45 and lived in Bingham, Nottingham, was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons and finished on Sunday in 2:53:26.

"All involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve's wife Jess, his family and friends.

"A fundraising page for the Multiple Sclerosis Society has been set up in Steve's memory. The cause of death will be established later through medical examination. The family has asked for privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes."

Stephen Shanks was a regular marathon runner but died unexpectedly on Sunday. F
Stephen Shanks was a regular marathon runner but died unexpectedly on Sunday. F. Picture: Facebook

His wife Jessica Shanks, also shared the news in an emotional announcement on Facebook.

The post said: “It’s with great sadness, that I wish to announce the loss of my wonderful husband, Stephen Shanks.

"His passing was sudden & out of the blue. He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon. As you can imagine I’m absolutely in shock & devastated."

According to the fundraiser page, the 45-year-old was “never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round”.

"He was more than just a runner he was musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music," it added.

"He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son in law, and a much loved friend. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories.”

The London Marathon took place on Sunday.
The London Marathon took place on Sunday. Picture: Getty images

Steve was a member of the Redhill Road Runners, a Nottingham-based running club, who received the news yesterday from his wife.

Fellow members of the club shared their condolences with his family, one social media user said: "Ahh that is such a shock, ran against Steve so many times, very very sad news."

Another added: "This is such sad and shocking news. We had some great racing battles over the years and always a good conversation and a laugh afterwards. A really good runner and person. My thoughts and best wishes go to all his family and friends."

The Multiple Sclerosis Society was a charity close to Nottingham runner's heart, as a number of his close friends have the condition.

So far more than £2,000 has been made in tribute to Steve, you can find his GoFundMe here.

