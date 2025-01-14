M1 closed in both directions after body found next to motorway as police launch probe into 'unexplained' death

A body was found by the side of the M1 motorway. Picture: National Highways

By Henry Moore

The M1 was closed in both directions on Monday after a body was found in a bush next to the motorway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As of Tuesday morning, one of three northbound lanes remains closed between junctions five and six near Watford.

The busy motorway was closed at 3pm on Monday after police were informed of the body.

Authorities are treating the death as “unexplained” and continue to investigate the incident.

Read more: Drones flying drugs and weapons into prisons have become a 'national security threat', watchdog warns

Read more: How an Israel-Hamas ceasefire would work, as US says deal is close

Busy monday morning traffic on the new 4 four lane section of the M1. Picture: Alamy

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said on Monday: "We were contacted earlier this afternoon after the body of a man was found in undergrowth at the side of the motorway between junctions five and six.

"Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances of the man's death, which are currently unexplained, and will remain in the area this evening and tomorrow."

At around 6:30pm on Monday, the southbound section of the motorway had reopened, with two of three northbound lanes after 10pm on Monday night.

Drivers are still facing delays this morning as one lane remains closed.