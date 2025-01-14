How an Israel-Hamas ceasefire would work, as US says deal is close

14 January 2025

Joe Biden says a deal is "on the brink."
Joe Biden says a deal is "on the brink.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is “on the brink”, according to outgoing President Joe Biden, but how would an agreement work?





President Biden said a ceasefire deal in Gaza is "on the brink of fruition" as his presidential term enters its final days.

He said he is "pressing hard" to get a ceasefire over the line as he gave his final policy speech at the State Department on Monday.

But how would a ceasefire agreement work? Will all hostages be released and will Israel end its assault on Gaza?

Gaza ceasefire talks nearing another 'breakthrough' ahead of Trump inauguration

Ceasefire talks reportedly accelerated in the wake of threats from President-elect Donald Trump, who said “all hell would break loose” if a hostage return was not agreed before he takes office next week.

According to a report from the Times of Israel, the ceasefire deal, which is yet to be finalised, would come in the form of a phased agreement.

The first stages would see Hamas release 33 so-called “humanitarian” hostages, including children, women, the elderly, female soldiers and those suffering from illness.

The Israeli government reportedly believes most of these hostages are still alive but are yet to receive official confirmation.

Sixteen days after a ceasefire is signed, Israel will begin negotiations for the release of all remaining captives, including military-age men, male soldiers and the bodies of dead hostages.

Read more: President Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal 'on the brink' of being agreed, in final foreign policy speech

Middle East affairs analyst discusses Israel's October 7th 'intelligence failings'

94 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are believed to be alive in Gaza. 34 have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

In exchange, Israel will reportedly return a slew of Palestinian prisoners - more than 3,660 Palestinians are being held in Israel under administrative detention as of last year.

The Saudi TV station al-Hadath reports that high-profile figures such as Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Intifada leader, who is serving multiple life terms for murder, will not be included in the deal.

The ceasefire would not see Israel withdraw from Gaza. Instead, a new buffer zone will be erected where the IDF stations troops to “defend” the country’s border.

For months, there has been broad agreement between the two parties to stop fighting to the fighting premised on a release of hostages by Hamas in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

But since the start of negotiations, Hamas has insisted that a ceasefire should bring about a permanent end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Donald Trump attends a remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel
Donald Trump attends a remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. Picture: Getty

Israel, meanwhile, said it will not stop the war until Hamas is dismantled.

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children.

Speaking on Monday, President Biden said: “To the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started, they’ve been through hell.

"So many innocent people have been killed, so many communities have been destroyed.

"The Palestinian people deserve peace and the right to determine their own futures."

During his speech, Biden reflected on his administration's foreign policy achievements from the last four years.

The outgoing president claimed that America is 'winning the worldwide competition' after his presidential term, and stressed the importance of its global partnerships.

Biden said: "Today, I can report to the American people, our sources of national power are far stronger than they were when we took office,” and that America's enemies including Russia and Iran are “weaker than they were when we came into this job four years ago.”

