Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is 'on the brink' in final foreign policy speech

President Biden Delivers Final Foreign Policy Speech Of His Administration At The State Department. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

US President Joe Biden said a Gaza ceasefire deal is 'on the brink of fruition' as he reflected on his presidency in his final US foreign policy speech.

He said he is 'pressing hard' to get a ceasefire over the line as he gave his final policy speech at the State Department on Monday.

“We’re pressing hard to close this. The deal we have … would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance,” Biden said.

“To the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started, they’ve been through hell. So many innocent people have been killed, so many communities have been destroyed.

"The Palestinian people deserve peace and the right to determine their own futures.

"Israel deserves peace and real security, and the hostages of their families deserve to be reunited, and so we’re working urgently to close this deal.”

During his speech, Biden reflected on his administration's foreign policy achievements from the last four years.

President Joe Biden reacts to a standing ovation as he arrived to deliver a speech about his foreign policy achievements. Picture: Getty

The outgoing president claimed that America is 'winning the worldwide competition' after his presidential term, and stressed the importance of its global partnerships.

Biden said: "Today, I can report to the American people, our sources of national power are far stronger than they were when we took office,” and that America's enemies including Russia and Iran are “weaker than they were when we came into this job four years ago.”

Biden also defended his controversial decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in 2021. 13 US troops were killed in a terrorist attack during the chaotic evacuation that ensued, and Biden's approval ratings slumped as a result.

In his speech today, Biden defended the withdrawal, and said he is “the first president in decades who’s not handing a war in Afghanistan to a successor.”

He said the US “got Bin Laden during the Obama-Biden administration” and “the primary objective of war had been accomplished”.

“And I believe that going forward, the primary threat of al-Qaida would no longer be emanating from Afghanistan, but from elsewhere. And so we don't need to station sizeable number of American forces in Afghanistan,” he added.

Biden also spoke about Ukraine, and said Putin 'failed' in his war on the country.

“When Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he conquered Kyiv in a matter of days. The truth is, since that war began, I’m the only one that stood in the centre of Kyiv, not him,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden hugs Secretary of State Antony Blinken before he speaks about foreign policy during a speech at the State Department. Picture: Alamy

He added: "There’s more to do. We can’t walk away,

“I had two jobs, one to rally the world and defend Ukraine, and the other is to avoid war between two nuclear powers. We did both those things.

"Today, Ukraine is still [a] free, independent country with the potential, potential for a bright future, and we laid the foundation for the next administration so they can protect the bright future of the Ukrainian people.”

Finally, the president issued a stark warning to Donald Trump's incoming administration on the climate crisis, and called members of the president-elect's team who deny its existence 'dead wrong'.

“I know … some in the incoming administration are skeptical about the need for clean energy. They don’t even believe climate change is real.

"I think they come from a different century. They’re wrong. They are dead wrong. It’s the single greatest existential threat to humanity,” Biden said

“The clean energy transition is already happening. China is trying to dominate the clean energy, manufacturing, critical materials supply chains. They want to capture the market of the future and create new dependencies.

"The United States must win that contest. We will shape the global economy plan for decades to come.”

This speech is one of a number of events planned to celebrate Biden's final week in office, which will mark the end of more than 50 years of public service for the 82-year-old president.