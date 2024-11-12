Teen girl killed in M5 crash fled police car onto motorway before being hit by oncoming traffic

12 November 2024, 12:41 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 12:45

File photo of congestion on the M5
File photo of congestion on the M5. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A teenage girl who was killed in a crash on the M5 was being taken into custody and got out of a police car onto the motorway before being hit by a vehicle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 17-year-old was being taken into police custody and got out of the police car, before being killed at around 11pm on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The M5 was closed in both directions between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 25 (Taunton) after the crash, and reopened shortly before midday on Tuesday.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesperson said: "We have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Taunton last night.

"We were advised by Avon and Somerset Police that the girl was being transported to custody in a police vehicle and had got out of the vehicle shortly before the collision.

"We sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence. Our sympathies are with the girl's loved ones and everyone affected by her death."

National Highways Traffic Officer
National Highways Traffic Officer. Picture: Alamy

“Correction to our previous update, south traffic is not being turned yet. But will in due course. Thanks for your patience."

The road closures caused significant delays.

No one else was injured in the collision and the teen’s next of kin have been informed.

Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to call 101 with reference number 1170 of 11 November.

It comes after a motorist in his 80s died after his car went into the water next to a Dartmouth lifeboat station.

Emergency services attended after receiving reports of the incident which happened at 8.40am on Sunday on South Embankment in the Devon town, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The victim of the crash was extracted from the car by police divers - but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The area was closed following the incident, and a police cordon was put in place for much of Sunday. The cordon has now been lifted.

