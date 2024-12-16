Major rescue operation underway as cave explorer injured and trapped in Italian cave for two days

Ottavia Piana has been stuck in the cave since Saturday evening. Picture: CNSAS/Progetto Sebino - Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

Italian rescuers are working to free a woman trapped in a cave after she was injured trying to map an uncharted segment deep within it.

A major rescue operation is under way north-east of the Italian city of Bergamo as an expert spelunker was trapped after suffering a fall.

The woman has been trapped deep inside the Bueno Fonteno cave since Saturday evening, where temperatures were ranging from 7-8C in high humidity.

Ottavia Piana, 32, is considered an expert spelunker.

She was injured after falling some five meters (16 feet) while trying to map an uncharted branch of the cave with eight others.

Ms Piana was reached by a first rescue team and is responsive. Picture: CNSAS/Social media

A rescue team reached Ms Piana late on Sunday and have used small explosives in an attempt to breach the last 100 metres to get to her.

Rescuers said she is alert and responsive.

She was transported last night to a heated base camp within the cave, but the operation will still be long and difficult according to the rescue team.

Ms Piana was stuck in the same cave just over a year ago, in July 2023, when she got injured and trapped at a point in the cave near to where she is currently trapped, around 150 meters deep.

More than a hundred rescuers are participating in the operation. Picture: CNSAS/Social media

That time it took rescuers two days to free her. There are currently more than a hundred rescuers participating in the rescue operation.

A spokesman for the rescue operation, Mauro Guiducci, said it was impossible to foresee how long it would take to free Ms Piana.

"One thing is certain, these kinds of operations are very long," Mr Guiducci said, adding that a team of 20 technicians were operating inside the cave and dozens more were assisting above ground.

A 3D model of the cave, which is being mapped by the Sebino Project. Picture: Progetto Sebino/Social media

Ms Piana is part of the Sebino Project, who are attempting to map the still largely unexplored Bueno Fonteno cave near Bergamo.

She has suffered some serious injuries, and is being stretchered out.

The rescuers are using demolition hammers and small explosives to clear a way for the stretcher to be lifted out.