Former Syrian dictator Assad issues first statement since 'unplanned' departure and fleeing to Russia

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad has issued his first statement since fleeing to Russia after rebels overthrew his regime.

Ousted Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad has broken his silence for the first time since fleeing to Russia after islamist rebels overthrew his regime just over a week ago.

The former president said his departure was 'unplanned' and 'did not occur during the final hours of battles', according to his statement.

He said: "On the contrary, I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday 8 December 2024.

The statement also said he fled Damascus for Russia 'a day after the fall' of the city, and added: "At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge

It added: "The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught."

He claims he did not plan to flee and instead wanted to keep fighting rebel forces, until Russia evacuated him.

The shock offensive by Islamist rebel forces ousted Assad, bringing an end to the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.

Syrians have been pouring into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire after a stunning rebel advance reached the capital.

The swiftly moving events have raised questions about the future of the country and the wider region.

