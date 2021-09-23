Breaking News

Man, 38, arrested on suspicion of murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

23 September 2021, 20:20 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 20:58

Police have said an arrest has been made.
Police have said an arrest has been made. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa, Scotland Yard said this evening.

He was arrested at an address in Lewisham and taken into custody where he remains, police said.

They have also released CCTV images of a different man they want to trace in connection with her death.

Scotland Yard said they are also looking for a vehicle, with police urging that anyone who has seen either the man or vehicle to contact them immediately.

Police have also released images of another man they are looking for.
Police have also released images of another man they are looking for. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: "Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

"We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

"Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it."

Police are also looking for a car seen on CCTV.
Police are also looking for a car seen on CCTV. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police believe Ms Nessa was murdered while she was on a five-minute walk to meet a friend at The Depot bar on Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village on Friday.

She left her home address on Astell Road, SE3 just before 8.30pm, it is understood.

Her body was later discovered close to the OneSpace community centre within Cantor Park on Saturday evening.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday was inconclusive.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

