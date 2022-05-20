Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

20 May 2022, 15:31 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 16:08

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete
James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete. Picture: Met police/BTP/Facebook

By Megan Hinton

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after he launched a machete attack on a complete stranger on the tube.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ricky Morgan carried out an unprovoked "Terminator" style attack on James Porritt while he was "minding his own business" on the Jubilee line.

The 34-year-old was described as a " hellbent machine" and "emotionless" during the attack with Mr Porritt believing he was "going to die" after the "relentless" attack.

Mr Porritt escaped the attack but suffered bone-deep cuts to his head and shin and a severed hand which he had to "hold together" to prevent him loosing his little finger.

Morgan, 34, was heard to tell horrified onlookers: "This is not a terror attack, I only want him."

Mr Porritt, who suffered a severe injury to his hand, told jurors it was like a "horror movie" and the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film Terminator.

Morgan denied attempted murder on grounds of insanity but was found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey after two days of deliberations.

He was also convicted of possessing a machete and a lock knife.

Read more: Murder detectives still working from home despite higher crime rates

During the attack, tube that passengers became so panicked that they toppled over each other as they fled through carriages, the Old Bailey heard.

Prosecutor Grace Ong had told jurors that Mr Porritt and Morgan were complete strangers.

She said: "This was, the prosecution say, a completely unprovoked attack on a commuter on the Jubilee line going about his daily business."

On the evening of July 9 last year, Mr Porritt, a self-employed businessman, had visited a gym and was on his way to meet his girlfriend and her father in west London.

He got on a north-bound train at Westminster before Morgan produced the machete and a lock knife from his rucksack near Green Park.

In a video interview played in court, Mr Porritt described minding his own business and being in a "bubble" as he sat in the carriage.

He was looking at his phone and feeling nervous about the family meeting when he heard a scream.

The next thing he knew was the defendant hitting him over the head, the court was told.

Read more: Serial killer-obsessed musician jailed for life for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Ricky Morgan was described as "emotionless" during the attack
Ricky Morgan was described as "emotionless" during the attack. Picture: British Transport Police

He put his hand up to protect himself during the onslaught, the jury heard.

Describing the attack, he said: "I was pleading 'Please stop, please stop'.

"I was in shock, it was like a horror movie. I genuinely thought he was going to kill me."

Mr Porritt said he did not feel anything but saw the blood as Morgan smashed an object over his head.

He said: "He was just hitting me. It did not make sense. I didn't understand why this guy was hitting me. There was no confrontation. There was no issue, it was just bang, (he) started hitting me.

"He was like a machine. It was like that movie Terminator.

"He was emotionless. He did not seem to have any kind of compassion. But it seemed very focused and relentless and he was just hellbent on doing what he was doing.

"He was like on a mission. He kept hitting my shin and I genuinely thought I was going to die.

Read more: Tenant stabbed landlords to death over Covid fears in 'brutal and frenzied' attack

Morgan, 34, was heard to tell horrified onlookers: "This is not a terror attack, I only want him."
Morgan, 34, was heard to tell horrified onlookers: "This is not a terror attack, I only want him.". Picture: Met Police

"I've got nothing left now. I don't know how I escaped. I was scared I was going to lose my little finger and I held it together.

"I just knew, fight or flight. I just ran for my life. It was like a stampede, people were terrified."

Morgan pursued him and lunged the "huge" blade through the window of the connecting carriage door, Mr Porritt said.

Pointing with the knife through the door, Morgan said: "I don't want anyone else, I just want him," the court heard.

Mr Porritt described the machete as like something out of Arabian Nights.

He added: "It was just like he was a predator and he was hunting, and he decided he was hunting me."

Mr Porritt said it was "so surreal" to be targeted by a stranger on a rush-hour train.

"He just would not stop. He was relentless. He said he did not want anybody else, he just wanted me. He was fixated with me," Mr Porritt said.

Ricky Morgan carried out an unprovoked "Terminator" style attack on the tube last summer
Ricky Morgan carried out an unprovoked "Terminator" style attack on the tube last summer. Picture: Alamy

He managed to get away and through a carriage door, while holding the severed parts of his hand together.

People were screaming but they could not hold Morgan off, and Mr Porritt added: "It was just terrifying."

As well as the severe injury to his right hand, Mr Porritt suffered bone-deep cuts to his head and shin, jurors were told. According to witnesses, passengers got up and screamed when the attacker started waving the knife around.

Many tried to run away but in the panic ended up piled on the floor, the court heard.

One witness said the attacker let out an "unholy scream" as he hit out with the machete.

He was heard to say: "This is not a terrorist attack, I only want him.

"I don't want to kill you, I want to kill him, he was trying to kill me."

Another passenger bravely tried to engage with Morgan and told him to "calm down", the court heard.

Meanwhile, a doctor who happened to be on the train gave Mr Porritt first aid.

On being confronted by police, Morgan dropped the blade, put his hands up and got on the floor.

He told officers it was "a road issue" not a "terrorist attack", adding: "If I had known it would cause this much drama I would not have done it."

Morgan was to tell a psychiatrist he had been carrying the machete and lock knife around for some time.

He also had an almost empty bottle of vodka in his rucksack, the court heard.

Morgan, of no fixed address, declined to give evidence in court.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties'

More than 200 people wearing purple gathered to say their final goodbye to Katie Kenyon

Town's tears as mourners honour 'murdered' mum-of-two Katie Kenyon by wearing purple

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C

Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

With the cost of living crisis ramping up Dean Dunham gave his LBC Views

LBC Views: Cost of living crisis is the new frontline for scammers

Nicola Sturgeon at Queen St station when Scotrail become nationalised

Fury as more than 700 rail journeys a DAY are slashed by Scotrail

Hampshire Constabulary has one of the highest crime rates in England and Wales

Murder detectives still working from home despite higher crime rates

Sadiq Khan has launched a consultation on plans to expand London's Ulez to cover the entire of the city

London drivers face fresh hit as Khan launches plans to expand Ulez to whole of city

Stanley, Doncaster and Milton Keynes are among the cities

Queen's Platinum Jubilee present as eight towns become cities

Dominic Raab said it would be Sue Gray's "prerogative" to "name and shame" politicians who were issued with fines

'Boris didn't get away with Partygate': Raab says it's up to Sue Gray to name and shame

The Elizabeth line has been added to the Tube map

New Tube map unveiled as Elizabeth line added

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Stephanie Kirchner steers her carriage on the main road through her home town in Germany

German woman swaps SUV for real horse power to save money on work commute
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda
Burkina Faso in West Africa

UN warns of 18 million facing severe hunger in region of Africa
A police car at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Nore, Norway

At least three injured in ‘family-related’ stabbing attack near Oslo
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka closes schools and limits work amid fuel shortage

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison

Australia set to go to the polls in expected close election

California fire

Man jailed for 24 years over wildfire that killed 12 condors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police