Breaking News

Serial killer-obsessed musician jailed for life for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

19 May 2022, 13:37 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 15:12

Ackland was jailed for life for the murder of Bobbi-Anne
Ackland was jailed for life for the murder of Bobbi-Anne. Picture: Alamy/Devon and Cornwall Police

By Will Taylor

A Ted Bundy-obsessed musician was acting out his fantasies when he murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod with a hammer has been jailed for life.

Cody Ackland, 24, lead a double life – on the one hand performing as a guitarist for a local indie band and secretly holding a fascination with serial killers.

Ackland, a car valet, was unknown to police when she bludgeoned Bobbi-Anne as she waited for a bus in Plymouth in November last year.

He put her, semi-conscious, in the footwell of his Ford Fiesta and drove 20 miles to Bellever Forest car park in Dartmoor, where he killed her with a hammer.

After handing himself in, callous Ackland said to police how Bobbi-Anne said she was “scared” as he took her to woodland outside Plymouth to kill her.

He said he told her: "So am I, I’ve never done this."

Bobbi-Anne was attacked as she sat waiting for a bus
Bobbi-Anne was attacked as she sat waiting for a bus. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ackland also described how Bobbi-Anne made a noise during an attack in which he struck her 12 times.

He said: "It's not funny but she started to make a noise and I thought 'f***ing hell, wow, I mean hats off to her'."

In total, the teenager went on for three hours with a brain injury before dying after Ackland stood on her neck, suffocating her.

Ackland, who was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in prison on Thursday, then burned her handbag and put her body in his boot, driving 30 miles to Bovisand, where he left her naked in the undergrowth.

He then threw her clothes away in an allotment and then spent the following two days with his friends.

Ackland, a musician and car valet, was obsessed with serial killers
Ackland, a musician and car valet, was obsessed with serial killers. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Three days later he surrendered himself to police, confessing to the murder and revealing where he left Bobbi-Anne. Ackland, of Southway, Plymouth, later pleaded guilty to murder.

Investigators found from August to November last year, Ackland searched for details about murderers including Ted Bundy, Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Jr, Andrei Chikatilo, Ivan Milat, Fred West and Tommy Sells.

In the week before he killed Bobbi-Anne, he searched for Ted Bundy, Fred West and "Fred West’s house", and two days prior he searched Richard Chase, the Vampire of Sacramento, and "Richard Chase bodies".

Read more: Nottingham Forest fan jailed for assaulting Sheffield United's Billy Sharp on pitch

The attack on Bobbi-Anne – approaching from behind her and hitting her with a hammer before kidnapping her - resembled the modus operandi of Ted Bundy, the notorious Amercian serial killer who was active in the 1970s.

And the day before he gave himself up to police, he searched for Ed Kemper, another serial killer.

Prosecutor Richard Posner said: "His interest in the macabre presents as deep-rooted; a fascination with death, murder and murderers and the means to commit murder."

The scene in Bellever forest where Bobbi-Anne was attacked
The scene in Bellever forest where Bobbi-Anne was attacked. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Along side his searches for serial killers were also queries for hammers, crowbars and cutting tools.

"Cody Ackland led a double life. When he left home on November 20 and drove through Leigham in Plymouth towards the bus stop where Bobbi-Anne was," Mr Posner said.

"He held such an unhealthy fascination and desire to imitate serial killers. His fascination was to become an unimaginable wicked reality for Bobbi-Anne."

Read more: Rebekah Vardy storms out of court after Rooney's lawyer says she 'destroyed evidence'

Read more: Boris in the clear as Met ends Partygate inquiry after126 fines but no more for PM

Among 3,000 disturbing images were found on Ackland's phone, many showing mutilated bodies of murder victims, murder weapons, bloodied clothing and sites of where victims were found.

Bobbi-Anne left her home in Leigham on the afternoon of November 20 and was planning to go and meet her boyfriend.

She was last seen alive at 6.15pm at a bus stop on Bampton Road. He family began to worry an hour later and her abandoned mobile and headphones were found at the stop.

Ackland murdered Bobbi-Anne in woodland
Ackland murdered Bobbi-Anne in woodland. Picture: Devon and Cornwall

Her boyfriend then contacted her family to ask where she was before leading an appeal to find her on social media.

Alison Hernandez, the police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, said she hoped Cody Ackland will never get let out of jail.

"This case illustrates the best and worst in humanity. The worst in a killer who showed such incredible cruelty to his victim and the best in the community in Plymouth who expressed an outpouring of grief and support for Bobbi-Anne's family," she said.

"I hope her loved ones and the community take some solace in the fact that that he is locked up and police have investigated this case with professionalism and compassion, even though nothing will ease the devastation of losing Bobbi-Anne, a much-loved young woman.

"This case has touched the hearts of people around the country. No reasonable person could ever fathom the actions of this murderer and I hope, for public safety and reassurance, that he's never released."

The band Ackland was part of, Rakuda, released their first EP three months before the killing.

They announced they would disband but instead said they wanted to reform this year.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The flypast will mark 70 years on the throne for the Queen.

Platinum Jubilee flypast route 2022: Flight path map and how to watch it live

parton

Police officer teased with 'Dolly Parton' jibe for working 9-5 hours sues his own force

The plaque dedicated to Julia James.

PCSO Julia James plaque mysteriously disappears within hours of her killer's conviction

Rebekah Vardy has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the final day of the "Wagatha Christie" libel trial

Rebekah Vardy storms out of court after Rooney's lawyer says she 'destroyed evidence'

The Metropolitan Police have completed their investigation into partygate

Boris in the clear as Met ends Partygate inquiry after 126 fines but no more for PM

Joe and Jess Thwaite are now richer than Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined

'Time to dream': £184m EuroMillions winners vow to splash out on 'family adventures'

A stressed shopper has called for more till staff in Tesco

More than 100,000 people sign petition for fewer self-service checkouts at Tesco

The Sussexes are believed to be creating an at-home docuseries

Harry and Meghan 'filming at home with the Sussexes docuseries' for Netflix

George Bush made a blunder during a speech confusing Ukraine with Iraq

George Bush's gaffe after condemning Putin's 'unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq'

A man has been charged after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked

Nottingham Forest fan jailed for assaulting Sheffield United's Billy Sharp on pitch

The Kremlin has been accused of deliberately destroying Ukraine's farming equipment

Putin 'weaponising' world food supplies as global hunger levels reach 'new high'

Kit Malthouse said "we believe the law should be blind"

Minister slaps down police chief who said shoplifters stealing to eat should be spared

General Election - National Health Service

Ovaries wrongly removed and drill bits left in patients, among NHS 'everyday' mistakes

Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney Libel Trial Day 6 in London

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy 'will not flee to US after Wagatha Christie case', she says

The force has been criticised for the move.

'Virtue signalling nonsense': Police slammed for 'woke' rainbow helmet worn by officer

Rishi Sunak has promised to cut taxes for businesses

Chancellor vows to cut taxes for businesses as he warns of 'tough' months ahead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he attends a meeting at Kastellet in Copenhagen, Denmark

Nato addressing Turkey’s concerns over Sweden and Finland – Stoltenberg
Basira Joya, presenter of the news programme, during recording at the Zan TV station (women’s TV) in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 30 2017

Female Afghan TV presenters ordered to cover their faces by Taliban
The oldest of Moscow’s McDonald’s outlets

McDonald’s finds buyer for Russian restaurants

Russian army sergeant Vadim Shishimarin during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian soldier at war crimes trial asks victim’s widow to forgive him
Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, looks in the mirror and turns off her camera in Mariupol, Ukraine

Captured medic’s bodycam footage shows first-hand horror of Mariupol
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s president says no to Sweden and Finland’s Nato bid

A pile of Japanese yen

Man in Japan ‘gambled Covid town funds mistakenly sent to him’
A worker wearing a protective suit administers a Covid-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing

Covid deaths dropped by 21% last week but cases rising, says WHO
A Chinese pangolin is seen at its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic

Prague Zoo introduces pangolins from Taiwan

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president and sociologist Rosangela Silva get married in Sao Paulo

Brazil’s Lula marries at 76 ahead of presidential election in October

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr said Westminster is embroiled in "scandal after scandal"

'It's scandal after scandal in Westminster - where else has problems like this?'
Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief
Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police