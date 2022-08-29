Man killed and eaten after breaking into Ghana zoo to 'steal a cub'

A man was killed and eaten by a lion after he broke into a zoo in Ghana in a bid to steal a cub. (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

A man was killed and eaten by a lion after he broke into a zoo in Ghana in a bid to steal a cub.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, broke into the zoo in Ghanian capital, Accra, around midday on Sunday.

He managed to scale the inner fencing of the lion's enclosure but was pounced on by the animals once inside, the Forestry Commission said.

He later died from his injuries.

Benito Owusu Bio, deputy minister for lands and natural resources said: "The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies.

"We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this."

Zoo officials said the lion, lionesses and two cubs were secured at the zoo and were safe.

The Commission said it was not yet confirmed whether the man was trying to steal a cub, but that was his suspected motive.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

They said in a statement: "After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

"The police are working with the management of the zoo and the forestry commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident."

