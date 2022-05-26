Meghan Markle visits Texas school shooting memorial to 'to offer her condolences as a mother'

26 May 2022, 21:54 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 22:08

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

The Duchess of Sussex has laid flowers at a memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in a school shooting in Texas.

Meghan was on Thursday pictured placing a bouquet of white roses tied with a purple ribbon at one of the crosses put up in honour of the victims near the site of the massacre.

A spokesperson for the duchess said she took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and in-person support to a community in grief.

Meghan was also pictured looking down at the white crosses bearing the names of those who lost their lives to the gunman's rampage at Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde.

She laid her flowers near the cross of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, which had the words "you will be missed" written on it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Meghan, who lives in California, was not accompanied by husband Harry during her visit to the memorial.

She was wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt, jeans and trainers.

Read more: First victims pictured in Texas primary school shooting that killed 19 kids and 2 teachers

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot pupils and teachers in the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

The gunman barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire until police eventually broke in and shot him dead.

Police in Texas are facing criticism for their response to the incident.

The 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was inside the classroom at Robb Elementary School for 40 minutes to an hour before he was shot dead on Tuesday, officials said.

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS. Picture: Getty

During that time he "horrifically and incomprehensibly" murdered 19 children and two teachers.

Families of the victims, many of whom were restrained as they tried to rescue their kids on Tuesday, say they are angry that police didn't storm inside the building.

A survivor, who hid under the table with his friend, told KENS 5 that one of his classmates who yelled out "help" when police arrived was shot dead.

Read more: Harrowing moment deputy responding to Texas shooting is told his daughter, 10, was killed

"When the cops came, the cop said: 'Yell if you need help!' And one of the persons in my class said 'help.' The [shooter] overheard and he came in and shot her," the boy said.

The gunman's grandmother, who was shot in the face and remains in hospital, survived the shooting and called police before Ramos headed to the school.

He arrived at the school in Uvalde at 11.30am, crashing his car into a ditch. A school resource officer was at the scene but he failed to stop him from making his way inside.

Ramos shot two officers who arrived at the scene as he ran into the school, where he barricaded himself in the fourth grade classroom.

Shocking video shows some officers holding parents back, with one even pinned on the floor, as they tried to get inside to rescue their children.

"We're taking care of it!" yelled one officer who was holding parents back from the scene.

Eventually, a border patrol agent was able to get inside the building and the shooting was declared over at 1.06pm, the Mail Online said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'

Breaking
Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

The chief of the RMT Union warned LBC's Iain Dale not to 'throw rail workers pay at him'

RMT chief warns Iain Dale not to 'throw train drivers' pay at him'

Fears were raised over the windfall tax effect on inflation

Fears Sunak's windfall tax will make inflation even worse

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

The BBC will axe Blue Peter channel CBBC from TV

CBBC to be axed from TV along with BBC Four as corporation looks to save money

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Pontins has been accused of racially discriminating against gypsies.

Pontins faces watchdog probe into claims of ‘discrimination’ against travellers

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church

Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Former Labour MP Claudia Webbe lost her appeal against her conviction for harassing a love rival

Shamed MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal over conviction for harassing love rival

Rishi Sunak said £400 will be shaved off energy bills from October

Windfall tax on energy firms explained: How do I get Rishi Sunak's new £400 discount?

Bernie Ecclestone, 91, was arrested after trying to board a flight with a gun

Bernie Ecclestone arrested for trying to board flight in Brazil while carrying gun

A Japanese man spent around 2m yen on a realistic costume to look like his favourite breed of dog

Japanese man spends £12,000 on realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

The 'How To Murder Your Husband' author Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty over her husband Daniel Brophy's death.

'How To Murder Your Husband' author convicted of killing her 63-year-old husband

Sasha Johnson's family have spoken of their "daily heartbreak" as Crimestoppers issued a new plea for information

£20,000 reward offered one year after BLM activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks at George Washington University

US to leverage bloc opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine against China – Blinken
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis
Former US president Donald Trump

Trump ordered to testify in New York civil investigation

Senator Ted Cruz, right, and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco pray during a vigil in Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School

Police face questions over delays storming Texas school

German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany seeks ‘multipolar’ world, Scholz tells Davos

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama

Albania offers Soviet-built naval base to Nato

Jean-Luc Martinez

Former Louvre president charged with money laundering

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London