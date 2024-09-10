Melania Trump criticises police for not seizing Donald’s shooter sooner and says there is ‘definitely more’ to the case

10 September 2024, 21:05 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 21:10

Melania has vowed to uncover the truth
Melania has vowed to uncover the truth. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Melania Trump has urged for an investigation to take place into the police responses to the attempted assasination of former President Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a video posted to X, the former first lady hit out at the "silence" around the investigation and vowed to uncover the truth.

In a powerful video, she tells viewers:"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible distressing experience.

"Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech.

"There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth."

In the clip, the former first lady wore all black and had a black background with half of her body cast in darkness.

At the end of the video, there is a shot of her new memoir, an all-white book featuring the title, Melania, written on the front, alongside details of how to preorder.

When Trump was shot in the ear on July 13, the Secret Service and law enforcement were strongly critiqued during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Winter fuel payment axe to go ahead after more than 50 Labour MPs fail to back Starmer’s plan

Read More: William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'

The gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to shoot at the former president from a roof approximately 400 to 450 feet away from the stage.

An inquiry into the shooting showed that countersnipers were aware of Crook's presence for more than 100 minutes before the shooting.

Footage from the rally also reveals spectators pointing out the man before shots were heard.

Following the shooting, a haunting image was revealed of Crooks scrolling his phone mere minutes before the attack.

In the photos, the 20-year appeared relaxed, but the bodycam footage from police offices who confronted him on the roof, which was later unearthed, detailed the chaos unfolding.

In an additional bodycam video, officers seemed to be confused as to why the roof where Crooks shot from was unmanned.

One office could be heard saying: "I thought you were on the roof?"

There was also a lot of confusion regarding whether Crooks had been taken out and why it wasn't done before he opened fire.

"If you’d all had a gun up there … I’d have shot him," one officer said.

"He wouldn’t have ripped out a gun up there."

With more details emerging, and further critique, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her post after demands for her to step down from multiple House lawmakers.

In he resignation letter she said: "The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission.

"The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases.

"As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France’s Paul Pogba runs with the ball during an international friendly against Cote d’Ivoire at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, in March 2022

Paul Pogba’s brother and five others to stand trial in extortion case

Dave Grohl has admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage of more than 20 years

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to cheating and fathering child outside of marriage

A damaged plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after colliding with another plane on a taxiway

‘That was terrifying’: Plane’s tail knocked over in collision on Atlanta taxiway

The UK and US have imposed fresh sanctions on Iran after it was accused by the two nations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

Lammy and Blinken to visit Kyiv as UK and US impose restrictions on Iran amid fears of Russian missile deal

The Pinheiros River is green in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Paulo river turns emerald green as drought continues

From top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat, who were held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza

Israel releases video of Gaza tunnel where it says militants killed six hostages

Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners

Only one Labour MP votes against cutting winter fuel payment for pensioners as more than 50 absentees revealed

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 'stable' condition after emergency heart surgery

The main entrance to the NHS hospital, Kettering, England.

Patient found dead in hospital's industrial catering oven as police investigate

Metropolitan Police In London

Metropolitan Police constable sacked after using antisemitic language at work

King Charles and Queen Camilla will go on tour in October

King Charles set to visit cancer expert on tour to Australia and Samoa this October

American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi pictured at her graduation

American activist killed in West Bank ‘shot unintentionally by Israeli forces’

The winter fuel payment has now been scrapped

What is the winter fuel payment and why has it been axed?

People walk through floodwaters following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Dam collapse in Nigeria sweeps deadly zoo reptiles into flooded communities

Mel Stride's been knocked out of the race to be the next Tory leader

Mel Stride knocked out of Tory leadership contest - as only four candidates remain

Damage to a multi-storey building in Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack

Woman killed near Moscow after more than 140 Ukrainian drones target Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian and Chinese warships sail in the Peter the Great Gulf during Ocean-2024 strategic command and staff exercises in Russia

Russia begins massive naval drills together with China

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl

Outcry as diners tip dozens of bottles of vintage £3,200 Petrus into a bowl to make '£100,000' sangria
Millions of pensioners are set to miss out on winter fuel payments

Winter fuel payment axe to go ahead after more than 50 Labour MPs fail to back Starmer’s plan
Lady Justice Thirlwall has criticsed those questioning the conviction of Lucy Letby

‘Outpouring of comments’ about killer nurse Lucy Letty’s convictions ‘distressing for victims’ parents,’ inquiry hears
Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Portsmouth, Hampshire, in May 2019, seven days after taking part in the show.

'No causal link' between the appearance of Steve Dymond on The Jeremy Kyle Show and his death
Gemma Arterton said she only felt brave enough to stand up for herself because she was older

Gemma Arterton has revealed her battle with Hollywood director who tried to force her to do an unscripted sex scene
Palestinians look at the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike on a tent camp in Muwasi in the Gaza Strip

At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp, say Palestinians

Riots were sparked in an estate in Cardiff following the deaths of two teenagers in a road traffic collision

Dozens charged after Cardiff riots sparked by deaths of two teenagers in e-bike crash

Zachariah Olivier, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and William Musora in court in Polokwane, South Africa

South African farmers accused of killing two women and feeding them to pigs

The injuries from what was believed to be an XL Bully (right stock image)

Girl, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while playing in park with mum

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit