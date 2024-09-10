Breaking News

Prince of Wales breaks silence after Kate revealed she’d completed her chemotherapy

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales is recovering well but there is ‘still a long way to go,’ William said today as he broke his silence on her cancer treatment coming to an end.

On a day of engagements in South Wales, The Prince met with a group of schoolchildren and other fans. One royal fan Pauline Thomas, 74, asked him to pass his best wishes to his wife.

He told her: “It’s good news but there is still a long way to go.”

Outside, several people offered their well wishes to the Princess of Wales, who announced she had completed chemotherapy on Monday. William thanked everyone for their thoughts, with two people handing him cards.

William laughed and joked with well-wishers during his visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli.

One of the pupils he met was Ruby Davies, who won the individual reciting competition for Welsh learners at the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod.

The Prince of Wales was greeted with laughter during his visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli. Picture: Alamy

Ruby went viral earlier this year for her excitable interview after she won the title.

Speaking ahead of meeting William, Ruby, 10, said: "I'm feeling amazing, oh my gosh, it's just an amazing experience, it's something I'll treasure forever."

Ruby said it was her first time meeting a royal and said her family loved the royals.

Lynne Davies, Ruby's mother, spoke of her happiness at hearing that the Princess of Wales had completed chemotherapy, saying it was something that affected so many people.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. Picture: Alamy

Kate revealed she has completed her chemotherapy course and is focusing on doing what she can to stay cancer-free, with a "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life".

A video montage shot in Norfolk over the summer showed William and Kate cuddling as they held hands, and the couple enjoying precious time together outdoors with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they walked through woods and played on the beach.

Kate described in a voiceover how the past nine months had been "incredibly tough for us as a family".

Kate speaks of 'renewed sense of hope' as she looks to return to duties soon

Heir to the throne William's first stop was to meet pupils at Swiss Valley Community Primary School to hear how they took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, the annual festival celebrating Welsh language and culture.

Among them was 10-year-old Ruby Davies, a second language Welsh learner, who went viral earlier in the year for her enthusiastic Eisteddfod win in the individual recital category.

William, with his new beard looking fuller, adjusted his tie as he stepped from his Range Rover, before shaking hands and smiling as he was greeted at the entrance to the school.