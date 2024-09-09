Princess Kate plans return to public life having completed chemotherapy treatment

The Princess intends to make a gradual return to her royal duties. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

The Princess of Wales is expected to gradually return to her royal duties after revealing her cancer treatment has come to an end.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales stepped out of the spotlight whilst undergoing treatment for the disease.

But now the Princess of Wales has confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and says her focus is now staying cancer-free.

In a video shared online, Kate made a heartfelt message about her cancer journey, which is relayed over images which show the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods.

The couple are also shown cuddling as they hold hands.

She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as "incredibly tough for us as a family" and how the "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone", with the experience giving her a "new perspective on everything."

Read More: Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free

Read More: Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

In the video, Kate says: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

The princess lay her head on Wills' shoulder in the video clip she shared. Picture: Will Warr

Kate, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.

She is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The princess' Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project.