Met Office issues amber weather warning, with 'potential risk to life'

Met Office Issues Weather Warning For Parts Of England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Amber weather warnings, with 'possible risk to life', have been issued by the Met Office for Friday as Storm Eowyn looms.

Storm Eowyn is set to hit parts of the UK on Friday, with an amber weather warning issued for northern England, North Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

Wind gusts of up to 70mph are expected inland, with up to 90mph on the coasts.

Amber weather warnings mean there's a possibility of travel disruption, power cuts, and potential risk to your life and property, according to the Met Office.

Yellow warnings have been issued for the whole of the UK for Thursday, with high winds expected.

Large waves are expected at the coasts.

Heavy rain is expected in west Wales and south-west England on Friday.

While the temperature remains mild for some, in the south, snow will fall over high ground in Scotland and northern England.

A rare red warning has been issues by Met Eirean, Ireland's weather service, ahead of the storm.

They warn of "severe, damaging and destructive gusts" in counties Limerick, Clare, Cork, and Kerry on Friday morning.

Red warnings are only issues for "rare and very dangerous weather condition", according to Met Eirean.

It's believed that wind speeds could reach up to 120mph, the highest since Storm Debbie in 1961.

The rest of Ireland is under amber or yellow weather warnings.

Met Office warnings could be upgraded ahead of Friday.