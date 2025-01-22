Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people

Bishop calls out President Trump during service

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has branded a Washington bishop ‘nasty’ and ‘not very good at her job’ after she told the president he was sowing fear among the country’s immigrants and LGBTQ people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rt Rev Mariann Edgar Budde delivered a sermon at Washington National Cathedral where she urged the president to show compassion to illegal migrants and the LGBTQ community.

Mr Trump, his wife Melania, JD Vance and his wife Usha were in the front row of the cathedral and she said to them: “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.

President Trump blasts service after being called out

Read more: Donald Trump 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok as he announces $500 billion AI investment

Read more: Benefit cheats to be banned from driving in 'biggest crackdown on fraud in a generation'

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the crowd for the church service. Picture: Video screengrab

She told Trump: “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.". Picture: Alamy

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.”

The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list. pic.twitter.com/d7a2z1CM6s — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 21, 2025

The president wrote on Trust Social: “The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater.

“She brought her church into the world of politics in a very ungracious way,” the president said, adding: “She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people.”

JD Vance looks on as Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivers her sermon. Picture: Video screengrab

He called for Rev Budde and her church apologise to the public, adding that the service was “very boring and uninspiring”.

Vice President JD Vance glances at his wife Usha during the sermon. Picture: Video Screengrab

Speaking to press afterwards, Mr Trump said he "didn't think it was a good service".

Shortly after being sworn in as US President on Monday, Trump said he would make it "official policy" that there are "only two genders - male and female."

He also vowed to end illegal immigration to the country and said millions of "criminal aliens" would be deported.