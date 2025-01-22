Donald Trump 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok as he announces $500 billion AI investment

Donald Trump is 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok
Donald Trump is 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump said he was “open” to Elon Musk buying TikTok as he announced a $500 billion investment into AI.

Trump, who upon entering the White House on Monday delayed a ban on TikTok by 75 days, said the video-sharing app is “worthless” without approval from the United States.

The 47th president was announcing a flagship investment into AI technology when he was asked about the possibility of Musk, the richest man on earth, buying TikTok.

"I would be, yeah," he said.

"I met with owners of TikTok, the big owners, it's worthless if it doesn't get a permit," Trump continued.

"It's not like you can take the US. The whole thing is worthless. With a permit it's worth like a trillion dollars.

"So, what I'm thinking saying to somebody is buy it and give half to the United States of America and we'll give you the a permit and they'll have a great partner, the United States."

Elon Musk, who found himself under fire this week after appearing to do a “nazi salute” while on stage at Trump’s inauguration, previously bought Twitter for $44 billion.

The tech billionaire went on to rename the app X and use it to promote his political agenda.

While Musk might be one candidate to buy TikTok, Trump also said he would be open to Larry Ellison, the CEO of Oracle, purchasing the app.

"I would like Larry to buy it," Trump told the press.

"Let's negotiate in front of the media, Larry," he joked.

Trump made the comments while announcing plans to invest in the Stargate AI project.

Three major business leaders - SoftBank Group boss Masayoshi Son, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Oracle Corp Chairman Larry Ellison - joined Trump on Tuesday afternoon to announce the creation of a new company called Stargate, which would invest up to $500 billion (£405 billion) over the next four years in AI infrastructure, according to the White House.

Elon Musk performed what some called a 'nazi salute' during an inauguration speech, he denies this.
Elon Musk performed what some called a 'nazi salute' during an inauguration speech, he denies this. Picture: Getty

Initial plans for Stargate, which is beginning construction in Texas, date back to Mr Biden's time in office. Tech news outlet The Information reported on the project in March 2024.

Trump began his second day as president with a visit to the Washington National Cathedral. He was joined by his wife, Melania, as well as vice president JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.

Among those addressing the congregation was Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who issued a direct appeal to the president.

"Let me make one final plea, Mr President," she said. "Millions have put their trust in you.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in democratic, republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."

Bishop Budde went on to highlight everything asylum seekers do to help the US, including those who "pick our crops and clean our office buildings" and those "who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals".

Donald Trump.
Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

A stony-faced Trump could be seen looking over his shoulder and examining the booklet in his hands as she spoke.

"They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," Bishop Budde said.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.

"And that you help those who are fleeing war and persecution in their own lands, to find compassion and welcome here.

"Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land."

The remarks were not welcomed by Trump, who later said of the service: "They could have done better."

Elon Musk also criticised the speech on X, saying: "She got the woke mind virus real bad."

