Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally

Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Elon Musk has drawn criticism for a confusing gesture that has been branded a 'Nazi salute' by social media users.

Elon Musk has been blasted by social media users for doing what they called a 'Nazi salute' on stage.

Musk's gesture was aimed at a crowd of Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. as part of celebrations following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States earlier today.

Musk's confusing gesture that has been branded a 'nazi salute'. Picture: Getty

Musk thanked the crowd for making Trump's election win happen, and proceeded to place his right hand on his chest and raise it in the air.

Social media users immediately shared their shock at the gesture, accusing the tech billionaire of performing a 'Hitler salute'.

Elon Musk does what looks like a Hitler salute after talking of victory at Trump inauguration, thanking supporters for assuring "the future of civilisation" pic.twitter.com/xp0kmJ5dFQ — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) January 20, 2025

💥#Breaking: Senior Trump administration official Elon Musk thanks supporters with a Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/WzSZFUYvEG — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) January 20, 2025

My god… Musk just did the N*zi Salute live on TV. pic.twitter.com/hu2DV9FtQ3 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 20, 2025

The video shared on X did not show the rest of Musk's speech, which did not mention Nazism or hate speech.

Some social media users defended Musk, saying he was "extending his heart to the crowd.

"This account took it out of context to make it look like the Roman salute."

We need @CommunityNotes. @elonmusk was extending his heart to the crowd, this account took it out of context to make it look like the Roman salute.

Here’s to rest: https://t.co/G9ATGBuGVp pic.twitter.com/tPGax1shDb — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) January 20, 2025

Left wing propagandist Aaron Rupar disingenuously clipped Elon Musk to make it seem as if he was giving the Roman salute in his celebration of America. Here is the part he left out.

pic.twitter.com/egdtyD4ewM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2025

Elon Musk took the stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and told the crowd "Elections come and go, some are important and some are not, but this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen."

He added: "it is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured".

Musk, the richest man on Earth, jumped around on stage and asked how "awesome" it would be for US astronauts to reach Mars.

Musk asked the crowd: "Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time?"

He then imitated planting a flag pole into the stage.

He added “we're going to take Doge to Mars," in reference to the Department of Government Efficiency that he will be in charge of.