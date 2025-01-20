Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally

20 January 2025, 21:05 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 21:11

Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena
Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Elon Musk has drawn criticism for a confusing gesture that has been branded a 'Nazi salute' by social media users.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elon Musk has been blasted by social media users for doing what they called a 'Nazi salute' on stage.

Musk's gesture was aimed at a crowd of Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. as part of celebrations following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States earlier today.

Musk's confusing gesture that has been branded a 'nazi salute'.
Musk's confusing gesture that has been branded a 'nazi salute'. Picture: Getty

Musk thanked the crowd for making Trump's election win happen, and proceeded to place his right hand on his chest and raise it in the air.

Social media users immediately shared their shock at the gesture, accusing the tech billionaire of performing a 'Hitler salute'.

The video shared on X did not show the rest of Musk's speech, which did not mention Nazism or hate speech.

Some social media users defended Musk, saying he was "extending his heart to the crowd.

"This account took it out of context to make it look like the Roman salute."

Elon Musk took the stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and told the crowd "Elections come and go, some are important and some are not, but this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen."

He added: "it is thanks to you that the future of civilisation is assured".

Musk, the richest man on Earth, jumped around on stage and asked how "awesome" it would be for US astronauts to reach Mars.

Musk asked the crowd: "Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time?"

He then imitated planting a flag pole into the stage.

He added “we're going to take Doge to Mars," in reference to the Department of Government Efficiency that he will be in charge of.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

What are Donald Trump’s plans as presidency begins?

Trump-Denali-Alaska

Trump vows to change names of Mount Denali and Gulf of Mexico

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer prevented from travelling to former school just week before launching knife attack

Trump Inauguration

What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration – including the hat

Nigeria Tanker Explosion

Death toll in Nigeria tanker explosion rises to 98

Trump Inauguration

A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address

Melania's hat blocked Trump from kissing her cheek

Donald Trump and Melania share awkward air kiss during inauguration as huge hat keeps president at bay

Sir Keir Starmer has been among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump

Starmer among world leaders to congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Donald Trump flanked by tech billionaires at inauguration

Attendees cheer as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Key takeaways from US President Donald Trump’s inaugural address

President Donald Trump (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Trump says he is withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement again

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Ca

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of United States

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary has announced a public inquiry into the Southport attacks

Home Secretary announces public inquiry into Southport stabbings, after Axel Rudakubana admits murders

MLK Day Parade

MLK Day kicks off at Atlanta congregation with daughter’s warning

Donald Trump has said he was "saved by God to make America great again"

Donald Trump insists he was 'saved by God to make America great again' as he delivers inaugural address

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Trump to declare border emergency, bring back 'free speech' and only recognise two genders ahead of day one orders

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Dead Miners

Mining ringleader escaped during S Africa disaster ‘with help from officers’

Axel Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme several times

Southport killer referred to counter-extremism programme THREE times

President Joe Biden (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Minutes before he leaves office, Biden pardons his siblings and their spouses

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president at US Capitol

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump’s return to the White House

France Macron Army

Wake up and spend more on defence, Macron tells Europe

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash

Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News