Breaking News

Met Police swoop on Buckingham Palace after man handcuffs himself to gates

6 July 2023, 18:30 | Updated: 6 July 2023, 19:30

Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Police swooped on Buckingham Palace this evening after a man handcuffed himself to palace's gates.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "At around 5.23pm a man approached the gates of #BuckinghamPalace & handcuffed himself to them.

"Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself."

The situation appears to be ongoing.

The Met continued: "LAS are also on scene.

"Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare."

