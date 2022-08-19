Millions told to update Apple tech 'right now' after major security issue leaves devices vulnerable to hackers

By Daisy Stephens

Millions of Britons are scrambling to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw.

The company issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users".

The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, cybersecurity experts said, and Apple confirmed that it was "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Apple announced the discovery of the security issue on Wednesday, saying it was reported to them by an anonymous researcher.

The devices that are potentially vulnerable to the flaw are:

iPhone 6s and all later models

All models of the iPad Pro

iPad Air 2 and later models

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch 7th generation

Mac users running macOS Monterey

The security update has been made available to all of the above devices.

Cybersecurity experts have encouraged the public to update their devices as soon as possible to protect themselves against the flaw.

Brian Higgins, security specialist at Comparitech, said: "It's very rare for them to go public like this, which means everyone should take this threat seriously and update as soon as they are able.

"If Apple think it's so serious that they need to go public, then if you haven't already installed iOS 15.6.1 you need to go and do it right now."

However industry experts have urged Apple users to "stay calm", saying there have been no confirmed reports of specific cases where the security flaw had been used against people or devices.

Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, said: "Regardless of Apple's recent disclosure of a serious vulnerability affecting millions of iPhones, iPads and Macs, it wouldn't be prudent for anyone to panic.

"While the vulnerability could allow threat actors to take full control of a device, stay calm and simply get control of your devices and download the software updates available from Apple.

"Do that and move on.

"In a rare case, we will find out how threat actors were able to exploit the current vulnerabilities.

"Overall, follow Apple instructions if you think you are infected and consult your IT department at work, school, etc, as needed for more information."

He added: "With billions of Apple devices in use around the world, security can't be a luxury for Apple and it's not, it's a responsibility they take seriously.

"Failing is OK as no-one is perfect. Failing consistently is not. Generally, Apple is a more secure platform, but they must continue to invest and demonstrate that continued commitment going forward."

In a security update on its support page, Apple said one of the flaws means a malicious app "may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges".

Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said it allowed a hacker to "execute any code as if they are you, the user".

She added those at particular risk are "people who are in the public eye" such as activists or journalists, and said these people should be particularly attentive to updating their software.

Apple did not give any information about how many users might be affected by the issue.