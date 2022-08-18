Apple reveals serious security issue with iPhones, iPads and Macs that could give hackers complete control

18 August 2022, 23:23

iPhones are among the affected devices
iPhones are among the affected devices. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Apple has announced it has detected serious security problems with iPhones, iPads and Macs which could allow hackers to take complete control of them.

The tech giant issued new security announcements and said it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Security experts have recommended users update their devices, which includes iPhones 6S and later models.

Several models of the iPad, including the fifth generation and later, should also be updated, as should all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2.

Mac computers running MacOS Monterey should be updated. Some iPod models are affected too.

