New image of man released by police after girl, 6, abducted and taken to woodland in Droylsden

A new image, on the right, has been released. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Will Taylor

A third image has been released by police after a child was abducted in Greater Manchester.

The six-year-old girl - previously said to be seven by police - was safely reunited with her family a short time after she was taken just after 4pm on Wednesday.

She was taken by a man on Warne Avenue, Droylsden, and into woodland near a disused rail track towards Manchester Road.

Images of a man police want to speak to have already been released but now a third has been issued.

They showed him a short time before the abduction was reported and about 30 minutes after the incident.

A 35-year-old man, who is not in the images, was arrested on Wednesday and interviewed but released with no further action.

These two images were released previously. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, of Greater Manchester Police’s Ashton CID, said: "I'd like to commend the victim for her immense bravery in assisting police officers with our investigation. She is receiving support from specialist officers and partners at this really distressing time.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing with significant resources and I would like to reassure the community and, as a precautionary measure, we have extra police officers and PCSOs out on the streets.

"At this time it does appear to be an isolated incident, but I'll stress again how keen we are to find the person responsible and bring them to justice as soon as we can.

"I would like to thank the public for all their support so far. We have had a large amount of calls and a number of names given to us, as well as new footage, some of which we have been able to release today. If you do know or see anything, please contact us as soon as you can."

Call 999 with incident reference 2270 of 17/08/2022 if you see the man.

Other information can be given on the force’s LiveChat facility (www.gmp.police.uk) or by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.