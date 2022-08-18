Ryan Giggs' mother sits in court as raunchy 'totem pole' poems he sent to ex are read out

Suggestive poems between Ryan Giggs and his ex-girlfriend have been read out in court, with one ending with his claim that she made him "feel as hard as a totem pole".

The ex-Manchester United player's mother Lynne sat in court as jurors heard the messages sent between him and Kate Greville, 38, in 2017.

The 48-year-old denies headbutting her at his Worsley home in November 2020 and controlling and coercing her between August 31 2017 and November 2020.

Mr Giggs' defence team read the intimate poems between the couple to jurors at Manchester Crown Court.

On August 30 2017, she messaged him: "You make my heart flutter because you are a nutter.

"Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed."

The next day Mr Giggs wrote: "Darling Kate. Unequivocally our love was fate.

"I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember coz I was as high as a kite.

"Those beautiful eyes, made me shiver.

"I'm not gonna lie, I think of you, I dream of you. Can't help thinking, pulling you was my greatest ever coup.

"That stomach, those abs, those pictures you sent.

"So I can keep tabs on you, makes me feel funny down there. Especially when you are there and you look up and stare.

"I'm beginning to think you are always right. That's okay it will keep us tight.

"I'm gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul.

"And most of all you believe in me. Which makes me feel as hard as a totem pole. Xxxxxxxx"

On Christmas Day 2016, Mr Giggs wrote: "Babe, make the most of Christmas because the next 40 years will be spent being pampered.

"Every day will be like Christmas waking up together with you. You are my angel. I'm the luckiest man alive to have ever met you."

Ms Greville replied: "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love all of you. Your beautiful mind. The fire in your soul."

On New Year's Eve 2016, Giggs wrote: "You have got me through the most difficult period in my life. Thank you for putting up with me because I'm not perfect. Far from it. You are my babycakes."

In April 2017 he wrote: "Morning, I have to continually ask myself this question. How the f*** did I pull you? You are a painting, a thoroughbred, a supermodel, an absolute dream."

Ms Greville replied: "Ha ha. You're my world Giggsy baby."

The next month Giggs wrote: "I have decided where is the best place in the world. Not Bali, not the Caribbean, not playing golf with my mates. You in bed with me."

He added "in the little crevice under my chin... legs interlinked".

In June 2017 Ms Greville messaged Mr Giggs: "We are going to be that old couple sitting in a restaurant still laughing when we are 60 or 70."

Previously, the trial has heard Mr Giggs deny headbutting his ex-partner after "completely losing his self-control" during an argument.

He said she had accused him of cheating and they entered a scuffle in the November 2020 incident at Worsley but he did not deliberately attack her.

Mr Giggs also denies the common assault of Ms Greville's younger sister Emma by elbowing her in the jaw that day.

He told jurors how his night in a police cell afterward, having been arrested, was "the worst experience of my life" and he cried in court.

Mr Giggs has admitted that he has never been faithful to any of his partners and that he cannot resist attractive women, regardless of his marital status.

Ms Greville told the court about an alleged altercation at a hotel in Dubai in which she said she was bruised, and that she was "hugely ashamed" that she kept going back to him as he "kept promising the world".

She described herself as a "slave" to him.

The trial continues.

