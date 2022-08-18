Breaking News

Man arrested after 87-year-old grandad Thomas O'Halloran stabbed to death in Greenford

18 August 2022, 06:36 | Updated: 18 August 2022, 07:26

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran
Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Thomas O'Halloran, 87, in Greenford.

Mr O'Halloran was stabbed in the street on Tuesday while he was riding his mobility scooter, and died at the scene.

The Met Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in Southall in the early hours of Thursday, 18 August on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who leads the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident.

"As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.

"Mr O'Halloran's family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers."

Tributes have poured in for Mr O'Halloran, who was known for busking on his accordion in the local area
Picture: Alamy

Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

Mr O'Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Mr O'Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue about 4pm before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Forensic officers at the scene on Wednesday
Picture: Alamy

Mr O'Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland.

The local community in Clare expressed their "deep shock" following the pensioner's death.

Mr O'Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O'Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in "deep shock and sadness".

Mr Conway noted the passionate musician was "very popular" in Greenford and often busked for charity.

Footage on social media shows Mr O'Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

He can be seen playing his accordion and smiling, with a makeshift blue and yellow collection box strapped to his frame, in the video posted online in June.

A mobility scooter is loaded onto a truck at the scene
Picture: Alamy

A shop owner told the Evening Standard: "He always had a Ukraine flag on the front of his basket.

"He was a very good, kind man."

Another local told the paper: "My son loved him. He would ask him to blow his horn on the scooter whenever he saw him and he would. My son is so upset."

The Met is still appealing for information from the public.

Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to upload it using this online form.

Anyone with other information should call the incident room on 020 8358 0300 quoting 4691/16AUG.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

