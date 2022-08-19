'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari branded it "insane" that some people are already phoning 999 on neighbours who are using hosepipes amid bans in some areas.

It comes as Thames Water have announced they will introduce a hosepipe ban from August 24 as England's drought problems show no sign of relenting.

Its ban prevents customers from using hosepipes to clean cars, water gardens or allotments, fill paddling pools or clean windows. Businesses are not affected but they have been asked to manage their water use appropriately.

Nick vented: "Some people are already phoning 999 because they see someone using a hosepipe.The firm has 15 million customers and covers areas including London and the Thames Valley.

"Question one, would you snitch? Question two, are you that insane that you dial 999... If you dial that for a hose pipe, what do you dial in the event that you see someone being stabbed? This is absurd!"

Nick said that a ban in the Devon and Cornwall area was already causing police there to be "inundated" with people calling about hosepipe use.

"What's happened in our public consciousness that we decide to shop our neighbours?" Nick concluded.

Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Sussex, Pembrokeshire, Cornwall, north Devon and Yorkshire have already had hosepipe bans announced for their areas.