Parents demand answers from Greek authorities after son, 22, killed by helicopter blade

Jack Fenton was killed after being struck by a helicopter's tail rotor. Picture: Athena Pictures/Facebook

By Asher McShane

The family of a young British tourist killed by a helicopter rotor on holiday in Athens have paid tribute to their ‘absolutely wonderful’ son.

Jack Fenton, 22, was killed when he was hit by the rotor while the engine was still running in Athens last month.

His parents, Miguel and Tori Fenton, expected him home that night but were instead woken up with a knock from police.

An investigation is under way as to why the Oxford Brooks student returned to the helicopter, before accidentally running into the blade.

In an interview with ITV, Jack’s dad described him as his ‘best friend’. He said they texted on Jack’s 22nd birthday when Jack told his dad “thank you for making my birthday the best one ever.”

Family and friends have criticised Greek investigators, saying he would still be alive if safety protocols were better. They say the passengers should have been kept on board until the helicopter’s blades had stopped, or the passengers should have been escorted away from the helicopter if they are still on.

Tori said: “I don't want all this swept under a rug, to make sure this doesn't happen again to anyone else because it's horrendous.”