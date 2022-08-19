Man charged with murder after Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death on mobility scooter in Greenford

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been charged with the murder of Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford.

Mr O'Halloran was fatally stabbed whilst riding his mobility scooter in the street on Tuesday, and died at the scene.

Lee Byer, 44, has been charged with murder and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, the Met Police said.

The force said Mr O'Halloran's family had been informed of the development and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and Mr O'Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the pensioner was stabbed in Western Avenue at about 4pm before managing to travel around 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Mr O'Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Originally from Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, he was a passionate musician and "very popular" in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O'Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in "deep shock and sadness".

"Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago," he said.

Footage on social media shows Mr O'Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

The Met is still appealing for information from the public.

Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to upload it using this online form.

Anyone with other information should call the incident room on 020 8358 0300 quoting 4691/16AUG.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.