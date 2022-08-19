Man charged with murder after Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death on mobility scooter in Greenford

19 August 2022, 06:40 | Updated: 19 August 2022, 07:19

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran
A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been charged with the murder of Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr O'Halloran was fatally stabbed whilst riding his mobility scooter in the street on Tuesday, and died at the scene.

Lee Byer, 44, has been charged with murder and will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, the Met Police said.

The force said Mr O'Halloran's family had been informed of the development and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Mr O'Halloran was fatally stabbed in Greenford
Mr O'Halloran was fatally stabbed in Greenford. Picture: Alamy

Officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and Mr O'Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the pensioner was stabbed in Western Avenue at about 4pm before managing to travel around 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Mr O'Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Originally from Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, he was a passionate musician and "very popular" in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O'Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in "deep shock and sadness".

"Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago," he said.

Footage on social media shows Mr O'Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

The Met is still appealing for information from the public.

Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to upload it using this online form.

Anyone with other information should call the incident room on 020 8358 0300 quoting 4691/16AUG.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Jack Fenton was killed after being struck by a helicopter's tail rotor

Parents demand answers from Greek authorities after son, 22, killed by helicopter blade

Lady Louise

Lady Louise Windsor working for minimum wage at garden centre before university

Gerard Butler posted this picture of him and his pal Darius on Instagram

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh and posts moving Instagram photo

iPhones and iPads are among the affected devices

Apple reveals serious security issue with iPhones, iPads and Macs that could give hackers complete control

Another day of travel chaos awaits commuters in and to London

Unions threaten to strike for 'as long as it takes' as millions face more travel chaos in London

The officer has been charged with dangerous driving

Armed officer charged with dangerous driving after he drove unmarked car to Streatham terror attack

Ryan Giggs' raunchy poems to his ex were read out in court

Ryan Giggs' mother sits in court as raunchy 'totem pole' poems he sent to ex are read out

Ms Marin said she is a normal 36-year-old who spends time with her friends

Finnish PM denies drug taking after footage of 36-year-old dancing at 'wild' party emerges

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A new image, on the right, has been released

New image of man released by police after girl, 6, abducted and taken to woodland in Droylsden

Mr Mendy and Mar Matturie deny a string of sex offences

Benjamin Mendy 'told rape victim he had sex with 10,000 women and it was a privilege'

Anger as Southern Water ‘unsure’ how many litres of sewage released at closed beaches

Sewage scandal: pollution plaguing Britain’s beaches and beauty spots as water firms told 'clean up your act'

Rishi said his go-to item with his daughters would be a breakfast wrap, which has been discontinued

Rishi Sunak’s 'go-to' McDonald’s order with his family taken off menu over two years ago

Salman Rushdie suspect had ‘read two pages’ of the Satanic verses, after mother says ‘I’m done with him’.

Salman Rushdie attack suspect reveals he 'only read two pages' of Satanic Verses

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said the heatwave was partly to blame for the recent rise in violent crime

Sadiq Khan blames London's rise in violent crime on longer days, school holidays and the heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin

Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments

Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia

Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM

Wreckage of a plane that collided with another plane in California

Two dead after plane collision in California

Whitey Bulger

Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

Brazil Elections

Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone

Italy Museum Climate Protest

Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue

R Kelly

Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18

Sir Salman Rushdie incident

Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo's prime minister in Brussels on Thursday

EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

The Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves court

Trump Organisation finance chief pleads guilty in tax evasion case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London