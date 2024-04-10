Minister slams ‘ridiculous’ Hammersmith Bridge closure, as historic route marks five years closed for motorists

By Henry Riley

Much to the frustration of some of its neighbours Hammersmith Bridge has now been shut to motorists for 5 years.

The current incarnation of the bridge opened 137 years ago in 1887, but was shut to cars, motorbikes and buses on 10th April 2019 after cracks were discovered.

The bridge has proven to be a costly headache for the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham who own the structure - as well as Transport for London (TfL) and the Department for Transport who financially contribute.

In January the estimated cost of repairs totalled an eye-watering £250 million - which the council recommended be split 3 ways between them, TfL and the government.

LBC can also reveal that since it shut to motorists the bridge has cost nearly £60 million. The figures include £1.1 million spent by the council on 'bridge marshals', employed to 'monitor key elements of the bridge' and 'ensure safe passage of pedestrians and cyclists’.

The cost also shows at least £6 million spent on consultants, architects, planners, and experts in the last five years.

Greg Hands, the Minister for London, told LBC that he found the situation “immensely frustrating”, accusing the council of having “sat on it for 5 years”.

Responding to LBC’s figures Mr Hands, who is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, labelled the costs as “ridiculous”. He argued that Hammersmith and Fulham council should be stripped of control of the structure and the power transferred to TfL who the MP argues “have a much stronger interest in reopening the bridge”.

“It is a major problem for a city the size of London – there’s 5 miles of the Thames which are uncrossable to buses, cars or emergency vehicles – it is a massive, massive issue”

Since 2019 TfL have spent £18 million on Hammersmith bridge on assessments, inspections, designs and surveys, whilst the local council have spent £28.5 million - including over £4 million on experts such as consultants and architects, and £1.1 million on bridge marshals.

Meanwhile, the Department for Transport have spent nearly £13 million - with the majority of stabilisation works. The government announced earlier this week a further £2.9 million in funding to build a new cycle lane until the strengthening works can begin.

The Transport Secretary says the “new funding is the latest example of the government’s ongoing commitment to support efforts to reopen Hammersmith Bridge”.

Mark Harper adds it is “another important step towards fully reopening the bridge for motorists and all Londoners as quickly as possible”.