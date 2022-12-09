Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

9 December 2022

The fire has killed at least one person
By Kit Heren

This is the moment a shopping centre in Moscow mysteriously explodes, engulfing the building in a huge ball of flames, killing at least one person.

The fire at the Mega Khimki shopping centre in a north-eastern suburb of Moscow started on Thursday night and reached 18,000 square metres at one point.

The person who died was a security guard at the shopping centre, according to the emergency services.

The fire has since been brought under control, but firefighters are still at the scene.

It is unclear what started the fire, which spread across the roof of the OBI superstore. Later explosions are thought to have been caused by igniting aerosols and and tins of paint.

Emergency services said the blaze could have been caused by arson, or a technical fault with the electrics.

A spokesperson for the Russian ministry of emergency situations said: "Various explanations are being considered, including technical ones, like a short circuit in the electrical circuit.

"We are also considering intentional actions, i.e. arson."

Brits have shared increasingly desperate measures to fight the cold

Brits struggle to stay warm amid -9 Arctic blast and sky-high energy prices - with some resorting to 'bubble glazing'
Haiti gangs

Gangs control 60% of Haiti’s capital, UN chief says

A huge pile of Christmas post at a sorting office

Royal Mail Christmas strikes begin and letters pile up as 115,000 workers walk out in row over pay
Container depot

South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates

Ling murdered Joanne in 1997

Killer and rapist would leave jail without signing sex offenders' register due to legal loophole
Nick Carter is being sued

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter accused of 'raping teenage fan who had autism and cerebral palsy'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, and other members of Congress, signs the H.R. 8404, the Respect For Marriage Act

Bill protecting same-sex and interracial unions clears US Congress

Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves budget amid economic crisis

The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

Chief pharmaceutical officer warns local chemists are running out of antibiotics amid deadly Strep A outbreak
Tarek Namouz, 43, from west London, was arrested in May 2021

Barber, 43, found guilty of sending thousands of pounds to fund terrorist activity in Syria

