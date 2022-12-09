Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

The fire has killed at least one person. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a shopping centre in Moscow mysteriously explodes, engulfing the building in a huge ball of flames, killing at least one person.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The fire at the Mega Khimki shopping centre in a north-eastern suburb of Moscow started on Thursday night and reached 18,000 square metres at one point.

The person who died was a security guard at the shopping centre, according to the emergency services.

The fire has since been brought under control, but firefighters are still at the scene.

⚡️ The moment of explosion in "Mega Khimki" Moscow Mall. Video from local social media.



👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/60hD80CkCa — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 9, 2022

It is unclear what started the fire, which spread across the roof of the OBI superstore. Later explosions are thought to have been caused by igniting aerosols and and tins of paint.

⚡️Video footages of the Moscow "Mega Khimki" shopping centre fire and explosions. Burnt to the ground, completely destroyed. The number of victims is not yet known. 1/8.#Hungary #Ukraine 🇭🇺❤️🇺🇦👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZfGdlW8T5C — Dénes Törteli 🇪🇺🇭🇺🇺🇦 (@DenesTorteli) December 9, 2022

Emergency services said the blaze could have been caused by arson, or a technical fault with the electrics.

"Mega Khimki" shopping center is on fire and exploding in Moscow 🔥🔥🔥



The flash area is 7,000 square meters...



BAVOVNA??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x9EfFgBzsG — MAKS 22🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 9, 2022

A spokesperson for the Russian ministry of emergency situations said: "Various explanations are being considered, including technical ones, like a short circuit in the electrical circuit.

The fire broke out on Thursday night. Picture: Getty

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Getty

Russia firefighters battle the massive blaze. Picture: Getty

Read more: Brits struggle to stay warm amid -9 Arctic blast and sky-high energy prices - with some resorting to 'bubble glazing'

Read more: Russia sets up defences within its own borders amid fears that Ukrainian could launch its own invasion

"We are also considering intentional actions, i.e. arson."