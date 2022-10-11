Mother-of-four, 29, was found dead next to her daughter, three, after missing school run

Nicole Barnes who was found dead on a couch. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A mother of four has been found dead next to her three-year-old daughter after she failed to pick her older children up from school.

Nicole Barnes, 29, was discovered dead on a couch in her house in Bootle after teachers rang up her partner Craig Sharnock, 36, to ask why she was not there.

Her little girl Delilah, three, was fine but faces life now without her mother, alongside siblings Nieve, ten, Scott, seven, and Tom, five.

Ms Barnes' friend Gemma tried to resuscitate her while waiting for the paramedics but could not be saved.

The mother's cause of death is unknown, with a post mortem awaited to shed light on the sudden tragedy.

Nicole Barnes. Picture: social media

Mr Sharnock was made redundant a few weeks ago and had been training as a carpet fitter but does not know now whether he will be able to work again as he is now a single father to his children, one of whom is autistic.

Ms Barne's cousin Kim Jowett has set up a fundraising page to try and help him support himself and the children.

She said: "She picked up Delilah at 11.30am from nursery and was just waiting round to go back and pick her children up.

"She just passed away on the couch. She was an absolutely gorgeous young girl. She didn't have a bad bone in her body.

"She was an absolutely amazing mum and she did everything with such grace. She was a better mum than I ever could be.

"She had loads of issues with getting her five-year-old into help and into school because of his autism but she didn't stop.She fought and fought until he got everything he ever needed."

A Gofundme page has been set up for Nicole, who was a stay-at-home mum, and has now raised over £10,000.