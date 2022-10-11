Deputy PM Therese Coffey squirms when challenged over her voting record on smoking in cars with children

Deputy PM Therese Coffey was held to account on her contradictory voting record when it came to smoking. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Deputy PM Thérèse Coffey was left squirming after Nick Ferrari held her to account over her contradictory voting record on smoking, with the minister declaring she didn't have "personal views" on government policy.

Ms Coffey, who herself is a smoker, appeared frustrated when pushed on why she voted against outlawing smoking in cars containing children.

“It’s probably because I didn’t think it was the right thing to do to tell parents how to handle the situation with their children,” replied the Deputy PM.

Adding: “I’m not quite sure where the obsession has come from today.”

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said she could not recall whether the laws on smoking in cars containing children had since been changed.

“You’re asking me something from a decade ago, i’m not quite sure why it’s relevant now,” responded Ms Coffey.

Read more: Full English isn't English and neither is your Christmas dinner, academic claims

Read more: Fury as school guidance set to include separate gender-neutral toilets under 'common sense' proposals

“I cant recall whether the law changed now or not, I think it probably did,” said the Deputy PM.

Adding: “I don’t know what the law says today, I’m a democrat Nick.”

With Nick clarifying that the law had indeed been changed, the Deputy PM remained noncommittal when pushed on whether she committed to making Britain smoke free by 2030.

Continuing to tow the party line, her comments contradict today's front pages which suggest the policy is set to be shelved.

"Well that’s the policy of the government as it is today, then that’s what I agree with,” said Coffey.

“I don’t have personal views on these sorts of matters.”

It comes as rumours circulated that

When pushed on the subject, Ms Coffey appeared uneasy, adding: “Prevention is better than cure.”

“I cannot give you a view right now because i haven’t looked into this specific prevention policy”

“I’ve not been told we’re off track.”