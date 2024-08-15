Breaking News

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry following overdose

15 August 2024, 15:32 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 16:06

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have made multiple arrests in connection with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

The beloved US actor was found dead at his California home on October 28, at the age of 54.

A police investigation into the death followed, which US authorities confirmed would continue in May after it was ruled an accident.

Perry had been getting ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression at the time of the overdose, according to US media.

At least one of those arrested include a doctor, TMZ reports.

Picture: Alamy

The arrests were made in Southern California on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources confirmed multiple agencies executed search warrants in an attempt to identify the supplier of the ketamine.

They reportedly seized phones as part of the raids, along with computers and other electronic equipment.

The reports suggest one doctor has been arrested, alongside several dealers who are said to have helped arrange ketamine deliveries to the star.

Perry was found "unresponsive in the pool at his residence" in Los Angeles on 28th October.

At the time, Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the PA news agency that it is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on the "open investigation" into the circumstances of Perry's death.

Picture: alamy

A medical examiner concluded the "overdose" followed the "acute effects of ketamine".

It comes despite the therapist's last known treatment coming one and a half weeks before his death.

The actor was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

A foundation set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction has previously drawn support from his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green.

The actor was honoured during the in memoriam segment at the Bafta TV Awards ceremony earlier this month, and at the Emmy Awards in January.

This story is being updated.

