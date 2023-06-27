'Entitled' mum slammed for charging £17 per guest for daughter's birthday party

27 June 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 15:16

The mother sparked outrage when she asked if other parents could help pay for her child's birthday party
The mother sparked outrage when she asked if other parents could help pay for her child's birthday party. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A mother has been criticised as "entitled" for charging £17 per guest for her daughter's birthday party.

She said online that she paid $543 (£526) to rent out a trampoline for her child's party.

The woman said in a Facebook post: "Am I really being greedy? My daughter's fourth birthday party is this weekend at a trampoline park. I'm paying $543 for this party of 20.

"I asked for the people who are coming if they could chip in a small portion.

"It is $22 (£17) a child yet everyone got mad and said if they have to pay they aren't coming.

The mother's question sparked a furious debate
The mother's question sparked a furious debate. Picture: Alamy

"Am I really supposed to pay for 20 people to come to my child's birthday that has been planned for months?"

People online reacted with outrage at the mother's proposition.

One user said she would be "embarrassed" to ask people to pay to attend her child's birthday party."

Another user suggested: "If it's too expensive for you to have your child's party at a trampoline park then maybe don't host it at a trampoline park.

"Plan a party that suits your budget, it's a four-year-old's birthday not their sweet sixteen."

But some said it was fine to ask others to help pay for the birthday party
But some said it was fine to ask others to help pay for the birthday party. Picture: Alamy

A third added: "'Am I really supposed to pay for... my child’s birthday?' Yes. Next question."

But others said they could consider the request to share the expense reasonable in the right circumstances.

One user said: "I may have an unpopular opinion here but I personally don't think a request like that is unreasonable so long as there is communication.

They added that if the mother said: "'Hey we are having a birthday party at X place, I would not be able to cover admission but will provide food, drinks, etc. Is it feasible for you to be able to pay for admission to this place?'

"But I get the impression that the person here did not communicate well so guests assumed it was covered and the mum assumed everyone would pay their way."

