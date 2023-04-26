‘It's a big task': Mum who bought three houses in Italy for just €3 finishes developing first home after four years

Rubia Daniels who has been fixing up three houses she bought in Italy for just €3. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A woman who bought three houses in Italy for just one euro each has finally finished work on one of her projects.

Rubia Daniels flew out to Mussomeli, Sicily, within days of hearing about the "one euro home" scheme, launched to help fill up abandoned properties, in 2019.

The 49-year-old solar consultant and business owner, was one of the first people to buy a house off the scheme which was launched to help fill up abandoned properties four years ago.

The houses are within 10 minutes' drive of each other, and needed 20,000 Euro ($22,000) worth of work each to restore them to their former glory. She hopes each house will be worth 30,000 Euro ($33,000) when renovated but has no plans to sell what she considers is a 'very small investment' in her future.

She plans to turn the largest property into a wellness centre, one into an art gallery, and live in the smallest with partner, Kenneth Pitts, 65, during their retirement.

Rubia Daniels who has bought three houses in Italy. Picture: social media

Rubia Daniels has finished work on the first of her properties. Picture: social media

Read More: 'Officer, please help me get to work!': Policeman ignores begging motorist as eco-zealots Just Stop Oil block road

Read More: Return from hell: First British civilians land back in UK after 'chaotic' evacuation from war-torn Sudan

Rubia, a project manager, from San Fransisco, California, US, but originally from Brazil, said: "You get the property free basically and then it's expected you to spend €20k to remodel the exterior.

"You don't even get a car for $20k (£16k) in California, it's a very small investment. We have one mostly completed already when we go, and hopefully the second will be done by October.

"The third house, I haven’t started yet, but that will be my biggest project. The roof is fully collapsed - but it will be so beautiful.

"I never felt overwhelmed or fearful about this project - it's a big task but a great opportunity."

Speaking of the time she bought the houses she said: "I packed all my tools, bought a generator and power washer ready to go - by then my partner was thinking ‘this woman is nuts.'

"We went, and I flew my brother-in-law over from Brazil to help us with the renovation."

Properties in the picturesque Sicillian village of Mussomeli. Picture: social media

Mussomeli. Picture: social media

Read More: 'A loving husband and soulmate': London marathon runner dies 'out of the blue' while travelling home from race

Italy's one Euro home scheme was launched in Sicily in 2019 as a way of helping to repopulate quiet areas where buildings have become disused and dilapidated.

The buildings are all fixer-uppers and require investment and hard work to bring them up to scratch.

Rubia and her husband have flown over every few months to continue with renovations on the second property, which she hopes to turn into an art gallery.

Once done, she'll move on to the third property which she said will be her biggest project.

Rubia, a mum of four, said: "It’s a four-floor corner building - it's so beautiful. It's all beautiful. When you go into the houses you feel the history, it's incredible - like going back in time.

"Rubia said partner Kenneth is "very supportive" of the ambitious project.

Once fully furnished, Rubia plans to list the property on Airbnb for the months she is in the US for some extra income.