Second evacuation flight rescuing UK nationals from war-torn Sudan lands in Cyprus

British troops are attempting to get UK nationals out of Sudan during a 72-hour ceasefire. Picture: Ministry of Defence/Getty/FlightRadar24

By Kieran Kelly

A second evacuation flight rescuing UK nationals from Sudan has landed at Larnaca airport in Cyprus amid a 72-hour ceasefire in the east African nation.

Passengers onboard the flight, as well as 39 from an earlier rescue flight, will be given the chance to fly back to the UK from the airport.

The British army is leading an effort to rescue UK nationals from Sudan, where conflict between the army and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

It is believed there will be three rescue flights in total, with 260 people on board across all flights, though this is yet to be confirmed by the Foreign Office.

Three flights from Sudan are expected. Picture: Getty

The first military flight, supporting @FCDOGovUK in evacuating civilian UK nationals from Sudan, has landed in Cyprus with support from @bfcyprus.



Further flights will follow throughout tonight and tomorrow as work continues to move UK nationals to safety. pic.twitter.com/bqCYcyv8Fh — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 25, 2023

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace suggested that Brits trapped in Khartoum should take a cab from Sudanese capital to an airfield 30km outside the city if they can't get a car.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Wallace explained that the airport in the city had been damaged before evacuations began meaning Brits had be flown from an airfield further out, behind a number of checkpoints.

British nationals coming in from Sudan disembark plane at Larnaca airport, Cyrpus. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Asked by Iain Dale how evacuees are supposed to travel the 30km to the airfield if they don't have access to a car or fuel, Mr Wallace said: "Well at the moment, I mean, we have said make your way to the airfield, because that's what the Germans have done, and what others had done, and that had seemed to work. And it does seem to work.

"But of course, it's not going to be that easy, but it is functioning. People are managing to get through, and if people take their car they can leave it at the airfield - it's more benign where the airfield is.

"So, they need to get through the checkpoints, we've seen so far the checkpoints are helpful, both the Sudanese armed forces and indeed the other faction... in fact we've seen reports of them holding people and helping them, and saying 'don't go at night, go later'."

Sudan situation remains ‘dangerous and volatile’, says Foreign Secretary

But in cases where people are completely on foot or on their own, Mr Wallace suggested that they get a taxi out of the city, despite the bloody power struggle between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force that has erupted in the city.

"Khartoum is a place that [you] can access taxis and things like that", he said.

"They still run, the taxi drivers will in anything, actually, and people are getting there."He added: "We do have the ability to go and get people, but the danger starts when you start drawing attention to them.