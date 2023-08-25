Murder probe launched as dog owner found dead after burglars break into his home to steal labradoodle

Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury. Picture: GMP/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A murder probe has been launched after a dog owner was found dead in a house in Bury after burglars tried to steal his labradoodle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a burglary at an address on Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe at 10.30am on August 22, with a white labradoodle dog being taken.

When they arrived to search the property, officers found the body of 45-year-old Donald 'Prentice' Patience. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His loved ones described him as "a much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many, affectionately known as Prentice".

A post-mortem examination concluded that his death was suspicious.

Three men have since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder.

After being questioned two men, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further enquires, whilst a 39-year-old man remains in police custody.

Read more: Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: "First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald's loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

"Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

"I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack.

"We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

"We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address, which is an end terrace on Ainsworth Road, since Friday 18 August 2023.

"It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact GMP’s Major Incident Team direct on 0161 856 3635 or 101 quoting incident number 1139 of 22/08/2023 or via the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555 111.