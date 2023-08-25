Murder probe launched as dog owner found dead after burglars break into his home to steal labradoodle

25 August 2023, 10:06

Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury
Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury. Picture: GMP/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A murder probe has been launched after a dog owner was found dead in a house in Bury after burglars tried to steal his labradoodle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a burglary at an address on Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe at 10.30am on August 22, with a white labradoodle dog being taken.

When they arrived to search the property, officers found the body of 45-year-old Donald 'Prentice' Patience. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His loved ones described him as "a much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many, affectionately known as Prentice".

A post-mortem examination concluded that his death was suspicious.

Three men have since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder.

After being questioned two men, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further enquires, whilst a 39-year-old man remains in police custody.

Read more: Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: "First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald's loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

"Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

"I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack.

"We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

"We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address, which is an end terrace on Ainsworth Road, since Friday 18 August 2023.

"It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact GMP’s Major Incident Team direct on 0161 856 3635 or 101 quoting incident number 1139 of 22/08/2023 or via the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Floods Evacuations

Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

India Lunar Mission

India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything

'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape

Emma Hunt was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Manager who stole nearly £1m from firm splashed money on £39k Halloween party, luxury cars and Carribbean holiday

Brits face a bank holiday washout

Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Trump Georgia Election Indictment

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, and posts his mugshot

Luis Rubiales

Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

Georgia Election Indictment

Trump mugshot released after visit to Atlanta jail

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken

Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

WWE wrestling

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Ofgem announced the new price cap on Friday.

Energy bills to fall by £150 to below £2,000 in relief for families hoping to avoid another expensive winter

Pakistan police are reportedly 'close' to finding Sara's missing family members.

Police ‘close to tracking down' father of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Donald Trump's mugshot

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to have mugshot taken after surrendering to face criminal charges

Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta

'I did nothing wrong': Defiant Donald Trump officially released from jail after surrendering to face criminal charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has broken his silence on the crash

'Complicated fate': Putin issues chilling message after Prigozhin plane crash - as US says bomb likely cause of death
Guyana Britain Slavery Reparations

President of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apology

Government statistics also showed that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision

Sunak warns asylum system under 'unsustainable pressure' as taxpayer bill doubles in a year to nearly £4 billion
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
An entrance to a Nordstrom store

Nordstrom reports fall in fiscal second quarter sales and profits

Authorities at the scene of the fatal shooting

Four dead after retired police officer opens fire at California biker bar

Lucy Letby will die in prison

Failure to deal with Lucy Letby complaints 'more likely than not' led to baby deaths, former hospital boss says
Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of his Wagner Group troops

US intelligence assessment finds intentionally caused explosion killed Prigozhin

Republican presidential candidates on stage

Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

There are botulism cases linked to a popular Spanish food item

Brits heading to Spanish holiday hotspots warned of killer food bug found in popular local dish

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'
King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit