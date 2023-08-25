Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

25 August 2023

Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken
Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken. Picture: Getty/Police/Trump campaign

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has said the jail he turned himself in at was "worse than you could even imagine" as he sought to cash in on his historic mugshot.

He became the first former president to have his mugshot taken as he handed himself in over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

It was publicly released and Trump's campaign has already offered to send supporters a white T-shirt with his mugshot on it, with the phrase "Never Surrender!" written below, in exchange for a $47 donation.

A campaign email sent to supporters said Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia was in a "third world state" where inmates had "dug their fingers into the crumbling walls" to tear out shanks.

He used his observation of the cells to take aim at Joe Biden as his campaign to run for the White House next year rumbles on despite his persistent legal troubles.

Trump enter a formal plea at a later date after his bail was set at $200,000, but he has denied all 13 charges presented to him, including racketeering and making false statements.

Donald Trump's historic mugshot
Donald Trump's historic mugshot. Picture: Fulton County Jail

Speaking to the media after he was released, he said: "I did nothing wrong - we did nothing wrong."

"This is a very sad day for America," Mr Trump said before labelling the criminal charges "election interference".

"When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you get dishonest elections," he said. Trump is believed to have spent around 25 minutes inside Fulton County jail.

Supporters were gathered outside the Atlanta jail for several hours, with many holding placards suggesting the charges as a "witch hunt".

Trump's campaign emailed supporters offering a shirt with his mugshot on it
Trump's campaign emailed supporters offering a shirt with his mugshot on it. Picture: Trump campaign

In an email to supporters, his campaign team wrote: "While I was being arrested, I got a firsthand look at the poor and disgraceful conditions of the Fulton County Jail.

"It's worse than you could even imagine.

"It's violent. The building is falling apart. Inmates have dug their fingers into the crumbling walls and ripped out chunks to fashion over 1,000 shanks.

"Just this year alone, 7 inmates have died in that jail.

"And beyond the crumbling walls of the jail, the streets of Atlanta are far more dangerous than Chicago's.

"Seeing the third world state of that jail made me even more determined to run for President and save our country from permanent decline."

Donald Trump arriving in Georgia earlier on Thursday
Donald Trump arriving in Georgia earlier on Thursday. Picture: Getty
Donald Trump's booking sheet
Donald Trump's booking sheet. Picture: Fulton County Jail

Later, his campaign offered the white t-shirt with his mugshot on it, saying: "Please make a contribution of $47 to prove that you will also never surrender our mission - and we'll send you a free t-shirt with President Trump's official mugshot printed on it".

Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff and one of 18 co-defendants in this case, surrendered to Fulton County authorities to be booked on charges earlier on Thursday.

He has now been released on bail.

Just hours after handing himself in, Trump tweeted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since 2021 after new owner Elon Musk unbanned him.

He shared an image of his mug shot, as he shared a link to his website and claimed in text underneath “Election interference. Never surrender!”

Many supporters say Trump is the victim of a witch hunt
Many supporters say Trump is the victim of a witch hunt. Picture: Getty
Trump tweeted for the first time since he was banned from the platform.
Trump tweeted for the first time since he was banned from the platform. Picture: Twitter

It is the fourth criminal case Trump faces as he prepares to run again for election next year.

But despite all his legal woes, he is still the clear frontrunner to win the Republican Party nomination to take on Joe Biden for the presidency next year.

A court filing shows that the prosecution has asked for the date 23 October 2023 for the trial to start.

Read More: Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police over claims he helped Donald Trump try to subvert 2020 US election

Read More: Trump expected to turn himself in at Georgia jail on 2020 US election charges

"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," Trump told his followers earlier this week.

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT," Trump added.

"This is in strict co-ordination with crooked Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice]."

Trump supporters and adversaries have been gathering outside the jail
Trump supporters and adversaries have been gathering outside the jail. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani gave himself up to police after claims he worked with Trump to try to subvert the 2020 US presidential election.

The former New York City mayor, celebrated as "America's mayor" for his leadership after 9/11, acted on behalf of the Republican ex-President as he battled to get Georgia and other hotly contested states to declare for Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani, 79, is charged along with Mr Trump and 17 other people under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act.

His bail has been set at $150,000 (£118,000), second only to Mr Trump's $200,000 (£157,000). Prison records showed he was booked on Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police
Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police. Picture: Georgia Police

Mr Giuliani is accused of spearheading Mr Trump's efforts to make local politicians in Georgia and other closely contested states to the Republican president.

Mr Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phoney paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.

Outside the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, Mr Giuliani laughed when asked if he regretted allying himself with Mr Trump.

"I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," he told reporters.

