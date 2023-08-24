Breaking News

Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze

24 August 2023

Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Two men have been arrested in connection with a blaze which saw the Crooked House pub reduced to ashes.

The men, aged 66 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of arson after Britain’s wonkiest pub destroyed in blaze

Detectives investigating the fire arrested the men on Thursday, after the Crooked House pub in Himley, near Dudley, South Staffordshire, burnt down on August 5.

A 66-year-old man, from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The property was gutted in a fire that police are treating as arson and demolished without council permission 36 hours later.

The property was gutted in a fire that police are treating as arson and demolished without council permission 36 hours later.

The pair remain in custody on Thursday evening and continue to be questioned by officers while the investigation continues.

Following the blaze, the owners of the property - Carly Taylor, 34, and husband Adam - urged critics to 'p*** off and let us have a holiday' as they denied any involvement in the fire that tore through the beloved 19th century boozer.

It comes as South Staffordshire Council announced the foundations and bricks from the Crooked House pub will stay in situ, with councillors adding work continues to remove hazardous waste from the site.

Staffordshire Police confirmed soon after the blaze that they believed the fire was started following an arson attack.

It was demolished by the new owners just days after the fire gutted the famous property, causing widespread outrage.

The demolition saw protestors gather at the gates, after concerns were raised about contractors undertaking work on the site.

A source told The Times workmen appeared the day after, ripping out the interior including bar and kitchen.

"It was the heart of the community. There was a village billiards team and an 'early doors' every Friday at 6pm for the villagers to meet and catch up," they said.

Staffordshire Police confirmed they believed the fire was started following an arson attack.

At the time, police said they "continue to engage" with the Taylors, who are seen on social media outside the Burj Al Arab seven star hotel in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and driving expensive cars including a Bentley.

The pair, who live in Lutterworth, Leicestershire are seen flying first class. They own ATE Farms, where Carly Taylor works as a director.

Renowned for its skewed appearance, the much-loved British pub attracted visitors from around the world.

So wonky was the pub in fact, that if you paid for a pint, your money would appear to roll up the bar.

Amanda Inkersole, 56, a regular at the pub and a former barmaid, told reporters she would pop in while walking her dogs for “a pint and a chat to see what was happening”.

“The new roof looked great. The kitchen had been revamped for good old pub grub. I’m so sorry to see it go,” she said.

The force have appealed for anyone with information which could help the investigation to contact police.

Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting incident 761 of 5 August or message us using Live Chat on their website.

You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This is a developing story.

