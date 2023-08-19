'P*** off and let us have a holiday': Crooked House owners deny responsibility for pub blaze

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House are pictured hours before its demolition. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The owner of Britain's wonkiest pub urged critics to 'p*** off and let us have a holiday' as he denied any involvement in the fire that tore through the beloved 19th century boozer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Challenged during a stay at a £20,000-a-week villa with his wife and kids on Corfu, Adam Taylor repeated his denial of any responsibility for the destruction of the recently bought Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire.

The property was gutted in a fire that police are treating as arson and demolished without council permission 36 hours later.

There is no suggestion the Mr Taylor, 44, or his wife Carly, 34, are suspects or that they have committed any crimes.

Read more: Fresh hope for Crooked House as Historic England hints Britain’s wonkiest pub could be rebuilt

Read more: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’: Firm that hired out demolition equipment to Crooked House owners denies involvement

It's thought the Taylors will address the pub's fire and demolition on their return from Corfu. Picture: Alamy

Questioned by a Sun reporter on the picturesque Greek island days after a separate trip to Dubai, Mr Taylor said: “There was nothing serious. I’m not getting into discussing it.

“We didn’t answer anything in the UK because of the police investigation so we’re not f***ing gonna answer anything here, are we?

“Just p*** off and let us have a holiday away from all the lies and bull***t in England."

Taylor added that the family will prepare a statement at the end of any police investigation.

It is understood they will stay there for a week then return to the UK to deal with the controversy.

Before: the West Midlands pub is pictured before its most recent troubles. Picture: Alamy

The rubble has been fenced off after mourners gathered at the site.

South Staffordshire Council, which is investigating the demolition over potential breaches of the Town and Country Planning Act, said it was for health and safety reasons.

Hopes of seeing the Crooked House rebuilt have been backed by West Midlands mayor Andy Street, who has called for it to be rebuilt "brick by brick".

Historic England said it was keen to "consider all possible avenues" with the local council to see the pub reconstructed.

"We offered our support to South Staffordshire Council last week and have been in regular contact with the council since to provide specialist advice as needed," said a spokesman.

"We are also happy to engage with the local community."